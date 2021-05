With recent reports indicating that Microsoft is putting Windows 10X on the backburner in favor of focusing efforts on Windows 10 desktop, the question is: What comes next? After all, Windows Desktop has been proceeding as-is for quite a while now, and though it's a decades-in-the-making achievement, all good things must come to an end. So should that end be now, and if so, what should Microsoft rebrand with or move on to?