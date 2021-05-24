Binance Coin (BNB) to go upwards to fall downwards?

Binance Coin (BNB) has fallen from its golden days of nearly $700 to a price level of $269, at the time of writing. BNB coin has fallen nearly 60% in the one-month timeframe. The market crash had been brutal to all cryptocurrencies with gains seen in the bull run nearly reversed. Binance Coin is on a steep downtrend with the price decreasing by 10% in the past twenty-four hours. However, the daily trading volume of the cryptocurrency has been rising as investors follow the “buy the dip” mantra. The question is, how much more will Binance Coin actually fall?