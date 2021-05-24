Polygon (MATIC) the beginning of Indian dominance in crypto sphere?
Polygon (MATIC) may have started seeing some positive momentum after a hard crash. The market crash has caused cryptocurrencies to fall as much as 50% from their all-time high. Even established and high-market cap coins have succumbed to the strong bearish sentiment in the market. However, one thing is for sure the bear market cannot last forever and price growth is imminent after bear markets. Polygon (MATIC) may be one of the few cryptocurrencies that are witnessing some possible reversal of the price movements. At the time of writing, Polygon crypto stands at a price level of $1.17. The price had been increasing in the past twenty-four hours while the daily trading volume is also positive.stockstelegraph.com