Polygon (MATIC) the beginning of Indian dominance in crypto sphere?

Cryptocurrencies are witnessing a much-required correction, with bitcoin (BTC) slumping nearly 50% since last month. U.S. regulators’ concerted efforts now to formulate regulations surrounding cryptocurrency trading in the United States, a Chinese crackdown on crypto mining, and ESG concerns have been the major factors behind Bitcoin’s slump. And because BTC’s correction is expected to continue for some time, we think overvalued crypto stocks Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI), Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT), and Bit Digital (BTBT) are best avoided now. Let’s discuss.The untethered cryptocurrency market is slowing down following a spectacular rally over the past year. Bitcoin (BTC) has retreated more than 40% since hitting its $64,863.10 all-time high on April 14 due to multiple factors. A recent Chinese crackdown on cryptocurrency trading in the country following the launch of digital Yuan, and China’s goal of reducing its carbon footprint have been key factors driving down bitcoin prices in the past couple of weeks. This is because most of the bitcoin mining operations are concentrated in China.