newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Pharmagreen (PHBI) Stock Jumped 151% On Friday, Why?

By ST Staff
stockstelegraph.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA gain of 151.18% brought the market capitalization of Pharmagreen Biotech Inc (OTCPink: PHBI) to $18.45M after its share price closed at $0.0530 last session. Pharmagreen stock traded 86.42M shares recently, above its average 30-day volume of 8.41M. PHBI stock rose on news a series about Pharmagreen would be filmed.

stockstelegraph.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsmax Tv#Television#Stock Price#Share Price#Market Share#Hemp Oil#Phbi#Fmw Media#Company#Newsmax Tv#The Fox Business Network#Pharmagreen Stock#Rose#Cbd Oil#Industries#Hemp Starter Plants#Storage#Live Genetics#North America#Botanical Oils
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Economy
News Break
Stock Market
News Break
Markets
Related
Stocksstockstelegraph.com

Why Did The Cresco (CRLBF) Stock Rise By 7% In Last Trading?

Shares of vertically integrated multistate operator and the number one U.S. wholesaler of branded cannabis products, Cresco Labs Inc (OTCQX-CRLBF) gained significantly as it hit $11.930 at previous close, an increase of 5.67%. Compared to its monthly performance of -2.93%, Cresco Labs stock has performed 7.96% over the last week. After its quarterly results were released, CRLBF stock rose.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Welbilt Stock Popped 24% Friday

Back in April, shares of commercial foodservice company Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) jumped after it announced plans to be acquired by larger competitor Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD). At the time, investors thought the combination that would create a kitchen equipment supply leader in the commercial foodservice space was a good one for shareholders of both companies, and shares of both companies popped.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Yext Stock Soared on Friday

Shares of Yext (NYSE:YEXT), a provider of software for enhancing online searches, jumped sharply on Friday. The stock rose as much as 22.3%. As of 1:30 p.m. EDT, shares were up by 18.6%. The stock's gain followed the release of the tech company's strong fiscal 2022 first-quarter report, which featured...
Stocksstockstelegraph.com

How Did The Petroteq (PQEFF) Stock Skyrocket In The Last Session, Jumping 85%?

Petroteq Energy Inc (OTCPINK: PQEFF) closed last session at $0.1200 after experiencing an increase of 84.62% that raised its market capitalization to $55.79M. Recent trades of Petroteq stock reached 39.70M shares, which is higher than its average daily volume of 1.75M shares. PQEFF stock rose after a share purchase offer was confirmed in Germany.
Stocksmarketglobalist.com

Retractable Technologies Inc. (RVP) stock surged in the premarket trading session; here’s why

In the premarket trading session, Retractable Technologies Inc. (RVP) stock surged by 12.58% to $10.20 in at last check. RVP stock previously closed the session at $9.06. The RVP stock volume traded 0.56 million shares. In the past year up to date, RVP shares have risen by 67.78% however in the past week, the stock shed by -4.43%. In the past three and six months, the RVP stock had shed -43.62% and -23.54% respectively. Furthermore, Retractable Technologies Inc. (RVP) is currently valued in the market at $319.64 million and has 33.97 million outstanding shares.
Fleming Island, FLstockstelegraph.com

Is This Why The Obitx (OBTX) Stock Rose Last Trading?

As of the previous close, shares of the industry leader in blockchain development, engineering, and consulting Obitx Inc (OTCPk: OBTX) have spiked by 24% to $2.7900. On a monthly basis, Obitx stock is down -7% versus a loss of -1.76% in last week. News of company’s rebranding led to a jump in the OBTX stock price.
Stocksmarketglobalist.com

Strongbridge Biopharma plc (SBBP) stock soared in Pre-Market today: Why is it so?

Strongbridge Biopharma plc (SBBP) stock soared in the Premarket today on May 24, 2021, after moving high in the previous trade. SBBP stock price saw an uptrend of 15.77% to reach $2.79 a share as of this writing. The stock price went up by 2.99% at the previous closing. There happens to be no news today or in the previous week to justify this rise. Let’s deep dive to explore more of it.
Stocksmarketglobalist.com

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NMTR) stock falls in Pre-Market: Why is it so?

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: NMTR), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company specializing in treatments for rare diseases with unmet medical attention. , announced that the Company’s Chief Executive Officer, John Temperato will report a corporate update at Oppenheimer’s Rare & Orphan Disease Summit. NMTR stock price declined adjacent to the news.
Stocksstockstelegraph.com

Is This Why The NexTech (NEXCF) Stock Rose 13%?

On Monday, NexTech AR Solutions Corp (OTCQB: NEXCF) closed at $1.9910 per share after rising 13.13% and bringing its total market capitalization to $161.58M. NexTech stock traded 166.72K shares last session, which is less than its average daily volume of 313.25K. The outstanding shares of NEXCF stock are 81.16 million compared to the float of 61.82 million. A strategic partnership led to an increase in NEXCF stock price.
Stocksmarketglobalist.com

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. (LCTX) stock shows an incline. Why?

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (LCTX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing to develop allogeneic cell therapies for degenerative retinal diseases, neurological conditions associated with demyelination, and assisting the body in detecting and fighting cancer, reported financial and operating report for the first quarter of 2021. At last check in premarket trading,...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Here's Why Plug Power Stock Jumped Friday Morning

Shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) have been on a fairly steady decline since the company announced on March 15 that it would restate three years' worth of its prior financial statements. From that point, the stock had fallen by around 50%. But Plug Power came out with that restatement Monday, just one business day before its May 17 deadline, and investors reacted by sending its shares up by more than 15% as of 10:10 a.m. EDT.
Stocksmarketglobalist.com

Target Hospitality Corp. (TH) stock surged in the premarket trading session; here’s why

In the premarket trading session, Target Hospitality Corp. (TH) shares had surged by 0.54% to $3.72 at the last check. TH stock previously closed the session at $3.70 gaining 14.20%. The stock volume traded 2.04 million shares. In the past year, up-to-date TH shares have jumped by 41.76 and in the past week, they jumped by 31.67%. Furthermore, TH stock is currently valued in the market at $362.97 million and has 96.08 million outstanding shares.
StocksNBC San Diego

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: AMC, Ulta Beauty, Best Buy, HP and More

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. AMC Entertainment — Shares of AMC Entertainment are in a middle of a roller-coaster session Friday as they turned 5% lower after rallying as much as 38%. By midday, over 360 million shares have already been traded, more than tripling its 30-day average. Shares have already rallied 120% this week amid heightened speculative trading activity, bringing its monstrous 2021 rally to 1,200%.
StocksBusiness Insider

AMC & GME are Not the Only Reddit Penny Stocks to Buy According to Top Wall Street Analysts

If you’re looking for penny stocks to buy right now, I’m sure you’ve seen plenty of attention placed on social media, namely Reddit. The phenomenon that began earlier in the year thanks to GameStop (NYSE:GME) stock has caused an avalanche of trading activity spilling over into other heavily shorted names. Whether you’re talking about beaten-down meat alternative stocks like Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) or bankrupt car rental companies like Hertz (OTC:HTZGQ), Redditors are going against the grain and focusing on the “anti-trade” in the market.
Stocksmarketglobalist.com

GigaMedia Limited (GIGM) stock surged in the premarket trading session; here’s why

In the premarket trading session, GigaMedia Limited (GIGM) stock had surged by 5.52% to $3.06 at last check. GIGM previously closed the session at $2.90. The GIGM stock volume traded 84403.0 shares. In the past year, up-to-date GIGM stock had jumped by 7.01% and jumped in the past week to 7.01%. Furthermore, the company is currently valued in the market at $31.87 million and has 11.05 million outstanding shares.
Stocksmarketglobalist.com

Dragon Victory International Limited (LYL) stock plunged in the premarket trading session; here’s why

In the premarket trading session, Dragon Victory International Limited shares have plunged by -1.57% to the price of $1.25 at the time of writing. LYL stock previously closed the trading session at $1.30 which is a 4.00% gain. The stock volume traded 0.6 million shares. In the past year, up-to-date LYL stock has surged by 32.17% and in the past week, they have jumped by 10.17%. In the past three and six months, the stock plunged by -34.67% and -68.37% respectively. Dragon Victory International Limited is currently valued in the market at $14.68 million and has 11.42 million outstanding shares.
Stocksstockstelegraph.com

Is This Why The Vectura (VEGPF) Stock Rose Nearly 60% Last Trading?

Vectura Group plc (OTCPK: VEGPF) closed at $2.285 on Wednesday, up 59.79 percent. The price of Vectura stock has been at $2.285 throughout the day. In the wake of a multibillion-dollar takeover deal, VEGPF stock rose. How did the bid come about?. Vectura is a provider of innovative inhaled drug...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

HSBC Raises DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) Price Target to $40.00

DISH has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of DISH Network from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DISH Network from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Truist increased their target price on DISH Network from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of DISH Network in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set a buy rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of DISH Network from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. DISH Network presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.75.