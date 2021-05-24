Kaixin Auto Holdings (KXIN) stock surged in the after hours trading session; here’s why
In the after-hours trading session, Kaixin Auto Holdings (KXIN) stock had surged by 6.75% to $2.53, at the last check. KXIN stock previously closed the session at $2.37. The KXIN stock volume traded 1.42 million shares today. In the past year-up-to-date, the KXIN stock had surged by 175.65% and in the past week, the shares moved up by 9.72%. In the past three and six months, the KXIN stock had shed -43.97% and -21.26%. Furthermore, Kaixin Auto Holdings is currently valued in the market at $151.70 million and has 41.72 million outstanding shares.stockstelegraph.com