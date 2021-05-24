Kaixin Auto Holdings (KXIN) stock surged in the after hours trading session; here’s why

In the premarket trading session, Aptorum Group Limited (APM) stock had plunged by -3.57% to trade at the price of $2.70 at the last check. APM previously closed the session at $2.80. The APM stock volume traded 41.59 million shares. In the past year up to date, APM stock have shed -11.39% however in the past week, they have moved up by 14.75%. In the past three and six months, the APM stock had shed-23.29% and added 16.18% respectively. Furthermore, Aptorum Group Limited (APM) is currently valued in the market at $95.28 million and has 32.31 million outstanding shares.