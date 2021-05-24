newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Kaixin Auto Holdings (KXIN) stock surged in the after hours trading session; here’s why

By ST Staff
stockstelegraph.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the after-hours trading session, Kaixin Auto Holdings (KXIN) stock had surged by 6.75% to $2.53, at the last check. KXIN stock previously closed the session at $2.37. The KXIN stock volume traded 1.42 million shares today. In the past year-up-to-date, the KXIN stock had surged by 175.65% and in the past week, the shares moved up by 9.72%. In the past three and six months, the KXIN stock had shed -43.97% and -21.26%. Furthermore, Kaixin Auto Holdings is currently valued in the market at $151.70 million and has 41.72 million outstanding shares.

stockstelegraph.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kxin#Board Of Directors#The After Hours#Stock Trading#After Hours Trading#Outstanding Shares#Retail Business#The Kaixin Auto Holdings#Ss#Kxin Stock#After Hours Trading#Auto#Car Segment#Shareholders#Physical Retail Shops#Digital Online Business#Today#Networks#Specialization#Mr Mingjun Lin
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Stock Market
News Break
Markets
News Break
Cars
Country
China
Related
Stocksmarketglobalist.com

Target Hospitality Corp. (TH) stock surged in the premarket trading session; here’s why

In the premarket trading session, Target Hospitality Corp. (TH) shares had surged by 0.54% to $3.72 at the last check. TH stock previously closed the session at $3.70 gaining 14.20%. The stock volume traded 2.04 million shares. In the past year, up-to-date TH shares have jumped by 41.76 and in the past week, they jumped by 31.67%. Furthermore, TH stock is currently valued in the market at $362.97 million and has 96.08 million outstanding shares.
Stocksmarketglobalist.com

GigaMedia Limited (GIGM) stock surged in the premarket trading session; here’s why

In the premarket trading session, GigaMedia Limited (GIGM) stock had surged by 5.52% to $3.06 at last check. GIGM previously closed the session at $2.90. The GIGM stock volume traded 84403.0 shares. In the past year, up-to-date GIGM stock had jumped by 7.01% and jumped in the past week to 7.01%. Furthermore, the company is currently valued in the market at $31.87 million and has 11.05 million outstanding shares.
Stocksmarketglobalist.com

Dragon Victory International Limited (LYL) stock plunged in the premarket trading session; here’s why

In the premarket trading session, Dragon Victory International Limited shares have plunged by -1.57% to the price of $1.25 at the time of writing. LYL stock previously closed the trading session at $1.30 which is a 4.00% gain. The stock volume traded 0.6 million shares. In the past year, up-to-date LYL stock has surged by 32.17% and in the past week, they have jumped by 10.17%. In the past three and six months, the stock plunged by -34.67% and -68.37% respectively. Dragon Victory International Limited is currently valued in the market at $14.68 million and has 11.42 million outstanding shares.
Stocksmarketglobalist.com

Bit Digital Inc. (BTBT) stock surged in the premarket trading session; here’s why

In the premarket trading session, the Bit Digital Inc. (BTBT) shares surged by 12.71% to $10.2 at last check. BTBT’s stock previously closed the session at $9.05. The stock volume traded 2.05 million shares. In the past year, up-to-date BTBT stock had surged by 814.42% and in the past week, they have jumped by 0.56%. In the past three and six months, the stock plunged by -41.20% and added 46.68%. Furthermore, the company is currently valued in the market at $477.84 million and has 48.29 million outstanding shares.
StocksBusiness Insider

Why Carvana's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) shares are trading higher after RBC Capital initiated coverage on the stock with an Outperform rating and announced a $300 price target. RBC Capital listed Carvana as one of its top internet stocks. Carvana Co is an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars. The company...
Marketsmarketglobalist.com

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (LNTH) Stock Price Soared By A Staggering 13.79%. Here’s What Happened.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (LNTH), an established leader in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of diagnostic medical imaging agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and other diseases., announced the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for PYLARIFY, an F 18-labeled prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) specified positron emission tomography (PET) imaging agent, used to find potential metastasis or recurrence of prostate cancer.
Marketslearnbonds.com

Li Auto Stock Trades Flat After Mixed First Quarter Earnings

Li Auto was trading flat in US premarket trading today after posting mixed first-quarter earnings. While the company’s topline performance was better than expected, it posted a wider than expected loss. Li Auto posted revenues of $545.7 million in the first quarter of 2021 which were higher than the $521.5...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Li Auto Stock Surged on Wednesday

Shares of Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) surged today, up by 15% as of 12:30 p.m. EDT, after the company reported first-quarter earnings. The results were mixed compared to analyst expectations, and guidance was a little lacking. So what. Revenue in the first quarter came in at $545.7 million, ahead of the...
Stocksmarketglobalist.com

GSX Techedu Inc. (GOTU) stock plunged during pre-market trading. Why is it so?

GSX Techedu Inc. (NASDAQ: GOTU) stock raised by 4.72% at last close whereas the GOTU stock price declines by 14.44% in the pre-market trading session. GSX Techedu is a prominent online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring services company in China and a technology-driven education firm. GOTU provides Gaotu K12, which covers all primary and secondary grades, as well as Gaotu Professional, which includes foreign language, professional, and entrance courses.
Stocksmarketglobalist.com

UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR) stock Rose in Pre-Market today: Why is it so?

UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR) stock announced unaudited first quarter 2021financial results today on May 25, 2021, after which the TIGR stock price happened to be green and saw a push of 6.18% to reach $18.20 a share at the time of this writing. At previous trading, TIGR stock was declining and dropped by 1.44% at closing. Let’s discuss the earnings report in detail.
Stocksmarketglobalist.com

Here is why Ault Global Holdings Inc (DPW) stock rallied in the pre market today?

Ault Global Holdings Inc. (DPW) shares surged 15.32% to $2.71 in the pre-market on Tuesday, May 25, 2021. Earlier, DPW’s stock lost -4.47% in the morning trading session on Monday and closed at $2.35 per share. DPW shares have jumped123.81% over the last 12 months, and they have moved down 0.42% in the past week. Over the past three months, the stock has declined 48.01%, while over the past six months, it has risen 29.83.
Stocksmarketglobalist.com

Retractable Technologies Inc. (RVP) stock surged in the premarket trading session; here’s why

In the premarket trading session, Retractable Technologies Inc. (RVP) stock surged by 12.58% to $10.20 in at last check. RVP stock previously closed the session at $9.06. The RVP stock volume traded 0.56 million shares. In the past year up to date, RVP shares have risen by 67.78% however in the past week, the stock shed by -4.43%. In the past three and six months, the RVP stock had shed -43.62% and -23.54% respectively. Furthermore, Retractable Technologies Inc. (RVP) is currently valued in the market at $319.64 million and has 33.97 million outstanding shares.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Why KE Holdings' Stock Is Trading Lower Today

KE Holdings (NYSE:BEKE) shares are trading lower following a report indicating Chinese regulators are investigating alleged anti-competitive practices by the company. KE Holdings is currently down 3.66% to a price of $50.1. The stock's current volume for the day is 12.23 million, which is approximately 248.86% of its previous 30-day average volume of 4.92 million.
Stocksmarketglobalist.com

AptorumGorup Limited (APM) stock plunged in the premarket trading session; here’s why

In the premarket trading session, Aptorum Group Limited (APM) stock had plunged by -3.57% to trade at the price of $2.70 at the last check. APM previously closed the session at $2.80. The APM stock volume traded 41.59 million shares. In the past year up to date, APM stock have shed -11.39% however in the past week, they have moved up by 14.75%. In the past three and six months, the APM stock had shed-23.29% and added 16.18% respectively. Furthermore, Aptorum Group Limited (APM) is currently valued in the market at $95.28 million and has 32.31 million outstanding shares.
Marketsmarketglobalist.com

Guardion Health Sciences Inc. (GHSI) stock plunged in the pre-market trading; here’s why

In the pre-market trading session, Guardion Health Sciences Inc. (GHSI) stocked had plunged by -0.62% to $1.59 last check. GHSI stock previously closed the session at $1.60. The stock volume traded 0.78 million shares. In the past year-up-to-date, GHSI shares had shed by -48.70% and jumped in the past week up by 1.27%. In the past three and six months, the stock had shed -74.36% and added 30.85%. Furthermore, the company is currently valued in the market at $37.60 million and has 24.43 million outstanding shares.
Marketsmarketglobalist.com

Meten Edtechx Education Group Ltd. (METX) stock rises during current market. Here’s to know why?

Meten Edtechx Education Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: METX) stock gained by 15.81% in the current market trading. Meten EdtechX is a leading English language and skills training company in China, providing English language and skills training to Chinese students and professionals. Meten (adult and junior ELT services), ABC (primarily junior ELT services), and Likeshuo (adult and junior ELT services) are three industry-leading brands that METX offers across a sophisticated digital portal and a national network of learning centers (online ELT).
Stocksmarketglobalist.com

Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU) stock surged in the premarket trading session; here’s why

In the premarket trading session, at last check, Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU) stock had surged by 4.35% to $129.8. FUTU stock previously closed the session at $124.39. The stock volume remained 5.25 million shares. In the past year, up-to-date FUTU stock surged by 878.68%, however, in this past week the shares shed -2.79%. In the past three and six months, the stock dropped -32.16% and added 195.74% respectively. Futu Holdings Limited is currently valued in the market at $16.03 billion and has 137.26 million outstanding shares.