Captaincy is the thing that every cricketer dreams of, but captaining your own country is something special. India is a country of one billion people, and only a few get selected for a cricket team. Just like Justin Langer, Head Coach of the Australian Cricket Team, said, ” If you are choosing eleven out of a billion people, you are definitely amongst the best.” The statement is true, but to captain, a team of one billion people is something only a few can think of. We will look at the following three potential candidates to replace Virat Kohli as Indian Captain in the future.