2021 Asia Cup Is Officially Postponed To 2023

By Kaushal Kowjalgi
cricfann.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe cricketing event Asia Cup is officially postponed to 2023 because the Asian Cricket Council didn’t find a suitable calendar for this tournament’s matches in 2021. The surge of the Corona Virus also played a role in the postponement of the Asian event this year. The tournament was moved from...

cricfann.com
