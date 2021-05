(Radio Iowa) – The defense attorney for the man accused of murdering 20-year-old Mollie Tibbetts in Brooklyn, Iowa, in 2018 has focused his questioning today (Monday) asking about other suspects. Chad Frese, the defense attorney for Cristhian Bahena Rivera, questioned Special Agent Trent Vileta, of the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation. “Would you agree with me given your experience that this was a violent death for Mollie Tibbetts?” Frese asked. Vileta replied: “Yes, it was.” Frese continued: “Somebody stabbed her multiple times…Would you agree with me that she was stabbed with a significant amount of force?” Vileta said: “That would be a better question for the pathologist.”