Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Income Tax

It’s Almost Child Tax Credit Time — Are You Eligible?

Posted by 
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IdlfC_0a9aY6JW00

On July 15, eligible Americans will receive their first monthly installment of the child tax credit expansion which is part of the stimulus relief bill.

See: You May Want to Opt Out of Monthly Child Tax Credit Payments – Here’s Why
Find: If You Don’t File Tax Returns, You Need to Use This Tool to Get Your Child Tax Credit

The IRS is planning on establishing two online portals for people to register for the payments if they filed late or general changes and updates for any demographic information that might be necessary such as income and number of dependents.

Here is who will be eligible:

Single Filer – Adjusted gross income of $75,000 or less for full amount. This phases out by $50 for $1,000 of income over $75,000 fully phased out by $240,000.

Head of Household Filer – Adjusted gross income of $112,500 or less for full amount. Begins phasing out above threshold and fully phases out at $240,000.

Couple filing jointly – Adjusted gross income of $150,000 or less for full amount. Begins phasing out above the threshold and fully phases out at $440,000.

This means that couples filing jointly that make under $440,000 a year will receive at least some form of payment says CNET.

You can find a handy child tax credit calculator here to give you a better idea of where you stand.

Discover: The Child Tax Credit Might Have to Be Paid Back – Unless You Take These Steps

Another detail to consider includes information for divorced parents. The child you are claiming as a dependent for the credit must live with you for at least six months out of the year in order for you to receive the credit. Parents who share custody cannot both receive the credit.

In addition, any child being claimed as a dependent must have a social security number and, for married couples filing jointly, at least one spouse needs to have a social security number or an individual taxpayer identification number .

For children under 6 years of age, the full amount benefit will be $3,600, given income requirements are met. For children 6 years of age and older up until the age of 17, the full amount benefit given met income requirements will be $3,000.

You can also claim up to $500 for an 18 year old, as well as full-time college students aged 19-24.

See: How Do You Plan To Spend the Child Tax Credit? Take Our Poll
Find: Child Tax Credit Payment Schedule Is Out Now – Here’s When You’ll Get Your Money

Monthly payments will be $300 and will last from July until December and in total disperse half the benefit amount you are entitled. Next tax year, you will be able to claim the other half of the benefit.

Even if you are a regular non-filer, you will need to file your 2020 tax return in order to receive this benefit. IRS Commissioner Charles Rettig told CNET that payments will be automatic to those who have filed before the deadline. If you didn’t get your taxes filed on time, don’t worry, you can still file for an extension and if you do not owe any taxes to the IRS, you will not pay a penalty for late filing .

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : It’s Almost Child Tax Credit Time — Are You Eligible?

Community Policy
GOBankingRates

GOBankingRates

El Segundo, CA
35K+
Followers
4K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance news and features site dedicated to helping visitors live a richer life. From tips on saving money, to investing or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities.

 https://www.gobankingrates.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Tax Credit#Adjusted Gross Income#Americans#Household Filer#Cnet
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Economy
News Break
Income Tax
News Break
Personal Finance
News Break
IRS
Related
RelationshipsCNET

How child tax credit portals help parents get extra money this year and next

In preparation for the first child tax credit payment going to millions of families across the US on July 15, the IRS has launched its online portals to assist taxpayers who are eligible for the enhanced credit this year. Parents can now get a $3,000 credit for every child age 6 to 17, and $3,600 for every child under age 6. Half of the total credit will come as advance payments on a monthly basis starting July 15.
Congress & Courtsaccountingtoday.com

New bill would simplify tax payment deadlines

Congress introduced bipartisan legislation aimed at changing the estimated tax payment deadlines to a uniform, quarterly schedule. Rep. Debbie Lesko, R-Arizona, and Bradley Schneider, D-Illinois, introduced the Tax Deadline Simplification Act on Tuesday. The legislation would set the estimated tax installment deadlines to 15 days after the end of each quarter, moving the deadlines to Jan. 15, April 15, July 15, and Oct. 15. It would affect individual taxpayers, small businesses, estates, and trusts.
Personal FinanceABC7 Chicago

What to know before 1st child tax credit payment hits your account

HOUSTON, Texas -- In two weeks, parents will be eligible to get monthly payments as part of the extended child tax credit. The IRS released new information related to the child tax credit before millions are distributed in mid-July. WHEN WILL THE FIRST PAYMENTS ARRIVE?. Earlier this year, Congress increased...
Income TaxTimes-Journal

Monthly advance child tax credit payments start in less than two weeks

The 2021 Advance Child Tax Credit will be issued beginning Thursday, July 15. Eligible recipients must have filed a 2019 or 2020 tax return. The Advance Child Tax Credit is part of early payments from the Department of the Treasury Internal Revenue Service and the American Rescue Plan signed into law in March. According to the IRS, eligible families may receive 50% of the estimated amount of the Child Tax Credit claimed on the 2021 tax return during the 2022 tax filing season.
Public Safetywealthmanagement.com

The IRS’ 'Dirty Dozen' Tax Scams for 2021

The Internal Revenue Service has released its "Dirty Dozen Tax Scams" list for 2021. This year's "Dirty Dozen" can be broadly separated into four categories:. Pandemic-related scams like Economic Impact Payment theft;. Personal information cons including phishing, ransomware and phone "vishing;" Ruses focusing on unsuspecting victims like fake charities and...
Washington, DCWJLA

Still waiting on your tax refund? You're not alone, here's what local tax experts advise

WASHINGTON (7News) — We are heading into the Fourth of July weekend and 17.5 million individuals are still waiting for tax returns. The IRS is playing catch up, trying to process all the 2020 returns that need corrections or adjustments. While at the same time, the agency is dealing with a staff shortage and still struggling from the changes in the tax code that had been phased in and already cash-strapped. It has been the perfect recipe for painful delays.
Personal Financedigitalmarketnews.com

Stimulus Check: Much Larger Payment Incoming With A Catch

You need to wait exactly two more weeks when the first of the newly refurbished stimulus check payments would start coming through your mailboxes. There is a possibility of you receiving it in your bank account if you have registered yourself with the IRS. If you actually add this to the tax credit that you will face next year, you could be looking at a payment of $3,600 per child.