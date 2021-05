Clayton Mais, 23, of Wellington passed away Monday, May 10, 2021. A visitation will start at 1 p.m. Thursday, May 27, at Hoefer Funeral Home in Higginsville. He will lie in repose from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Full military honors and a graveside service will take place at 2:30 p.m. in Dover City Cemetery.