Charges filed against Higbee man accused of assault

MOBERLY, Mo. — The Moberly Police Department released a statement about an incident that occurred Saturday night. Around 10:45 p.m. Saturday, an officer recognized a person who has an existing Randolph County warrant for his arrest for failure to appear on charges of attempting to disarm a police officer and assault on a police officer. The warrant was authorized for a $25,000 cash-only bond. When law enforcement attempted to make contact with the suspect, Isreal Lockett, he attempted to evade officers on foot. Law enforcement was able to take control of Lockett, but he allegedly continued to fight his arrest until he was taken into custody. Lockett has been placed under arrest for his existing warrants. Formal charges related to new resisting arrest charges have been forwarded to the Randolph County Prosecutor’s Office.