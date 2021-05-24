newsbreak-logo
Charges filed against Higbee man accused of assault

By Matt Griffith
KMZU
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHIGBEE, MO – A resident of Higbee has a case pending which accuses him of a class A felony assault charge. The alleged incident occurred Friday. According to officers, Ralph Beltz barricaded himself inside a residence at Randolph Street in Higbee, armed with a shotgun following an assault. A court...

www.kmzu.com
