‘Penguin Town’ Explores the Unique Life of African Penguins in Simon’s Town (VIDEO)

Earlier this month, Netflix released Jupiter’s Legacy, creator Mark Millar’s proclaimed Godfather II of superhero stories, and the streaming service’s own, grim take on the genre. It took me until last weekend to heave myself over the barrier to entry, which was a bit high: The show is an odyssey spanning generations, all the way back to the Great Depression, incorporating tawdry family drama, political intrigue, and a treasure hunt. A half-hour into the first episode, there’s a conversation between the Professor Xavier– and Magneto-like characters—the Utopian and Brainwave, two powerful superhero leaders on opposite ends of the ideological spectrum—about whether they, as super-powered beings, should have a greater role in global politics. The Utopian asks who would stop them from running everything, and Brainwave says, aloud, that “some would say that free will is bringing the world to its knees.” I was already exhausted.