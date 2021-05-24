‘Penguin Town’ Explores the Unique Life of African Penguins in Simon’s Town (VIDEO)
“There are a lot of movies about penguins, then there’s these birds,” Penguin Town narrator Patton Oswalt says in the opening moments of the docuseries trailer. The birds he’s referring to are African penguins who are at the center of this eight half-hour episode series. Forget what you know of Antarctica’s penguins because there’s a posse of tuxedoed birds living it up in the warm weather of Simon’s Town, Africa.www.tvinsider.com