newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

‘Penguin Town’ Explores the Unique Life of African Penguins in Simon’s Town (VIDEO)

By Meaghan Darwish
tvinsider.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article“There are a lot of movies about penguins, then there’s these birds,” Penguin Town narrator Patton Oswalt says in the opening moments of the docuseries trailer. The birds he’s referring to are African penguins who are at the center of this eight half-hour episode series. Forget what you know of Antarctica’s penguins because there’s a posse of tuxedoed birds living it up in the warm weather of Simon’s Town, Africa.

www.tvinsider.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Patton Oswalt
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Antarctica#Cape Town#Series Premiere#Red Rock Films#Adorable Penguins#Landscape#Everyday Life#Beaches#Hilarious Shenanigans#Movies#Tuxedoed Birds#Snow#Video#Trailer
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Animals
News Break
Funny Moments
News Break
Pets
News Break
Netflix
Related
Animalsnerdist.com

Patton Oswalt Narrates PENGUIN TOWN Doc About Adorable Penguins

Even among people who are ambivalent about birds (and believe you me—some people out there are really ambivalent about birds), penguins rank as a feathered fan favorite. That’s why, as the trailer for Penguin Town asserts, there are so many movies about the flightless fluffs in formalwear. So what distinguishes this latest documentary, hailing from Netflix and sporting narration by Patton Oswalt? Well, on the one hand, the series focuses on a specific type of endangered penguin striving to make it in the wild after rehabilitation. But on the other hand: what new spin do we really need here? They’re penguins! Look at them! Look at them go!
Animalssparklyprettybriiiight.com

Let’s all waddle off to Penguin Town!

You’ve never met penguins like these before. Forget ice and snow, this rowdy colony of African penguins are hitting the sun-drenched beaches and breaking all the rules. Filled with boisterous shenanigans and loads of adorable penguins, this eight-part series from Red Rock Films about the real lives of African penguins brings flipper-flapping fun and drama. Join the ride … this town is gonna get painted black and white! (synopsis (c) Netflix)
Animalsshowbizjunkies.com

‘Penguin Town’ Trailer: Birds Rule One Small South African Town

Did you know there’s a city that embraces the arrival of endangered African penguins every summer and allows them free rein to do as they please? The story of the African penguins and Simon’s Town annual welcome of the adorable tuxedoed birds is the subject of the upcoming Penguin Town documentary series on Netflix.
Petsrotordronepro.com

Counting Penguins

Counting penguins is harder than it sounds. With freezing rain, snow, and chilling winds that limit the flight windows for the surveys, it takes scientists using three full days to map the location of 300,000 nesting pairs of Adélie penguins on Antarctica’s Cape Crozier. Now, UgCS software by SPH Engineering...
Animalspawtracks.com

5 incredible animal shows on Paramount+ you’ll want to binge-watch today

After a long day at work, nothing is more enjoyable than pouring yourself a drink, cozying up on the sofa, and binge-watching your new favorite show. While Paramount+ still ranks as one of the new kids on the streaming block, the service launched with the goal of becoming home to over 2,500 movies. They currently offer around 800 films and roughly 600 TV shows spanning decades of cinematic and television history. If you’re looking for animal shows to watch on Paramount+, you’ve come to the right place.
Maryland Stateourcommunitynow.com

6 New African Penguins Make Adorable First Appearance at the Maryland Zoo

The penguin chicks are named after precious gems by their adoring public. Some cute news to start your weekend: remember the penguin chicks that were born at the Maryland Zoo last year? You might recall the adorable voting campaign to choose names inspired by precious gemstones: Ruby, Garnet, Obsidian, Jasper, Emerald, and Malachite! Well, those hatchlings have finally grown up and joined their friends at the Penguin Coast!
Lifestylematadornetwork.com

The historic, scenic, and tiny South African towns you need to visit

A visit to South Africa usually involves a trip to the photogenic city of Cape Town, perhaps a quick stopover in Johannesburg, and a safari in a nearby game reserve. Yet even as more international travelers discover what makes South Africa an iconic tourist destination, some of the most charming areas remain unknown by tourists. Small towns in South Africa such as Darling, Dullstroom, and Nottingham Road and their surrounding areas should be on your must-visit list.
Visual ArtPosted by
Indy100

Dreams for future of towns and cities explored in new exhibition

Scots’ wishes for how their neighbourhoods could look in the future are taking centre stage at a new design exhibition. Since the beginning of last year, 30 people from across the country have worked with designers and architects to visualise the best changes for their communities in a post-pandemic world.
Aerospace & Defensetvinsider.com

Sneak Peek: Is the ‘Debris’ Taking on a Life of Its Own? (VIDEO)

After a season of relatively hopeful messaging regarding the general impact of the titular space refuse, things are about to get downright ominous on this week’s Debris. Entitled “A Message from Ground Control,” the hour opens with a staffer, deep inside the Orbital warehouse, making the regrettable discovery that a piece of debris seems to be, well, active.
TV SeriesThe Ringer

Marvel’s ‘M.O.D.O.K’ and the Self-Importance of Superhero Stories

Earlier this month, Netflix released Jupiter’s Legacy, creator Mark Millar’s proclaimed Godfather II of superhero stories, and the streaming service’s own, grim take on the genre. It took me until last weekend to heave myself over the barrier to entry, which was a bit high: The show is an odyssey spanning generations, all the way back to the Great Depression, incorporating tawdry family drama, political intrigue, and a treasure hunt. A half-hour into the first episode, there’s a conversation between the Professor Xavier– and Magneto-like characters—the Utopian and Brainwave, two powerful superhero leaders on opposite ends of the ideological spectrum—about whether they, as super-powered beings, should have a greater role in global politics. The Utopian asks who would stop them from running everything, and Brainwave says, aloud, that “some would say that free will is bringing the world to its knees.” I was already exhausted.
TV Series/Film

Superhero Bits: ‘The Powerpuff Girls’ is Getting Re-Piloted, ‘Loki’ Was Influenced by ‘Teletubbies’ & More

Did you see the new Batman Forever statues being released by Prime 1 Studio? Did you hear The CW isn’t ordering the Black Lightning spin-off Painkiller? When are the season finales for Batwoman, The Flash and Superman & Lois? What are the biggest rumors about The Flash movie? Did you know The Powerpuff Girls series being re-piloted? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.
TV SeriesSFGate

'Sandman' Netflix Series Adds 12 to Cast, Including Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Patton Oswalt, Stephen Fry

Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Mason Alexander Park, Donna Preston, Jenna Coleman, Niamh Walsh, Joely Richardson, David Thewlis, Kyo Ra, Stephen Fry, Razane Jammal, Sandra James Young, and Patton Oswalt will all join the show. They join previously announced series lead Tom Sturridge and fellow cast members Gwendoline Christie, Vivienne Acheampong, Boyd Holbrook, Charles Dance, Asim Chaudhry, and Sanjeev Bhaskar.
TV SeriesPosted by
Y105

Netflix’s ‘The Sandman’ Announces a Dozen New Cast Members

Netflix has announced a dozen new cast members that will appear in The Sandman, an upcoming live-action adaptation of Neil Gaiman's DC comic book series of the same name. Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Mason Alexander Park, and Donna Preston join Tom Sturridge and Gwendolyn Christie as fellow mystical figures in Dream King Morpheus' world.