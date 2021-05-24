MLB Power Rankings 2021: Standings as Dodgers, Yankees, Heat Up

The Los Angeles Dodgers received a double dose of bad news Saturday despite winning their fourth in a row. The good news is that the Dodgers offense is finally heating up fiercely after going through a troubling spell. They started off the year going 13-2, then the injuries started rolling in and they dropped 15 of their next 20 games. That patch was rough because of the long list of injuries in the last month. The Dodgers who missed time in may, besides Caleb Ferguson (out for the season) and Tommy Kahnle (expected back after September first, at the least), is long and distinguished. This list includes Mookie Betts, Gavin Lux, Cody Bellinger, Corey Knebel, AJ Pollock, Joe Kelly, Brusdar Graterol, Edwin Rios, Tony Gonsolin, Zach McKinstry, David Price, Dustin May, Scott Alexander, and Yadier Alvarez. It would be hard for any team to win with that many injuries to key players.