MLB

MLB Power Rankings 2021: Standings as Dodgers, Yankees, Heat Up

By Yahoo! Sports
dailydodgers.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Yankees, behind a sluggish start offensively, finished April under . and were as many as five games under at one point. They've things around entirely and are right outside first in the AL East.

MLBbaltimorenews.net

Rays bring four-game winning streak to Baltimore

The Tampa Bay Rays carry their winning ways north to Baltimore for Tuesday's opener of a three-game series with the Orioles. Hosting both New York clubs last week, the Rays didn't start their six-game homestand on the right foot. But after scoring just one run in two losses to the Yankees, the Rays scored nine runs to win that series' finale on Thursday and added 22 more runs during a weekend sweep of the Mets.
MLBPosted by
WPXI Pittsburgh

Los Angeles Dodgers sign Albert Pujols to major league deal

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — Albert Pujols has signed a major league deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers, moving 30 miles north to extend his remarkable career after leaving the Los Angeles Angels. The 41-year-old Pujols formalized his one-year deal Monday with the defending World Series champions after agreeing to...
MLBPosted by
InsideThePinstripes

Yankees to 'Prioritize' Left-Handed Bats at Trade Deadline

If the Yankees make any moves at the Trade Deadline this summer, don't be surprised if New York goes after a left-handed hitter. According to Jon Morosi of MLB Network, the Yankees will "prioritize" left-handed bats, attempting to address one of this team's most glaring weaknesses through the first few months of the season.
MLBlastwordonsports.com

Good and Bad News for Heating Dodgers

The Los Angeles Dodgers received a double dose of bad news Saturday despite winning their fourth in a row. The good news is that the Dodgers offense is finally heating up fiercely after going through a troubling spell. They started off the year going 13-2, then the injuries started rolling in and they dropped 15 of their next 20 games. That patch was rough because of the long list of injuries in the last month. The Dodgers who missed time in may, besides Caleb Ferguson (out for the season) and Tommy Kahnle (expected back after September first, at the least), is long and distinguished. This list includes Mookie Betts, Gavin Lux, Cody Bellinger, Corey Knebel, AJ Pollock, Joe Kelly, Brusdar Graterol, Edwin Rios, Tony Gonsolin, Zach McKinstry, David Price, Dustin May, Scott Alexander, and Yadier Alvarez. It would be hard for any team to win with that many injuries to key players.
MLBJanesville Gazette

Dodgers make it official and announce Albert Pujols signing

The Dodgers announced the signing of Albert Pujols on Monday morning, days after coming to terms with the future Hall of Famer. A video conference call is scheduled with reporters at 1:30 p.m. PDT. Pujols will then be in uniform, wearing No. 55, against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Dodger Stadium.
MLBwolfsports.com

2021 MLB Weekly Recap, Power Rankings (May 17)

The past week in the MLB included a potential future star making his debut and another veteran former star continuing his career. The Dodgers have signed legendary former Cardinal and Angel, Albert Pujols. Top prospect Jarred Kelenic made his major-league debut for the Mariners. In his second game, he recorded...
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Albert Pujols, Dodgers finalize one-year contract

Slugger Albert Pujols signed a one-year contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers, the team announced Monday. Right-hander Tony Gonsolin was transferred to the 60-day injured list to make room on the 40-man roster for Pujols. Pujols, 41, cleared waivers last Thursday after being designated for assignment by the Los Angeles...
MLBsemoball.com

Pujols moves to Dodgers, disputes Angels' everyday claims

LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Albert Pujols is grateful to be chasing another World Series ring with the Los Angeles Dodgers, yet he's also disputing the Los Angeles Angels' version of the circumstances that led to his big move up the I-5 freeway. The 41-year-old slugger formally joined the Dodgers on...
MLBSporting News

MLB rumors: Albert Pujols agrees to sign with Dodgers

Albert Pujols didn't need to wait long to find another team. The future Hall of Famer agreed to a major league contract with the Dodgers on Saturday, the Los Angeles Times' Jorge Castillo reported. Castillo also reported that the deal is not expected to become official until Monday. The Angels...
MLBCBS Sports

Yankees' Albert Abreu: Back in big leagues

Abreu was recalled by the Yankees on Monday. Abreu will give the Yankees an extra arm in the bullpen, as Giancarlo Stanton (quadriceps) was placed on the injured list as the corresponding move. Abreu has spent two separate brief stints in the big leagues this season, allowing one run in two innings across his two appearances.
MLBSportsBook Review

Marlins vs. Dodgers MLB Picks and Predictions

Saturday’s Preakness Stakes – and the Triple Crown betting that goes with it – is at the top of the marquee for sports this weekend. Baseball is sort of on the backburner, especially a David & Goliath matchup like the one in Los Angeles between the Dodgers and Miami Marlins.
MLBviewsfrom314ft.com

Texas Rangers Series Preview: May 17 to 20

The Yankees now travel to Arlington to face the Texas Rangers in a four game series. This is the first time they faced the Rangers since September 2019, where an already qualified for the postseason Yankees played basically for nothing. The Yankees have sneakily not lost a series since mid-April....
MLBFort Worth Star-Telegram

After Yankees’ Gerrit Cole breaks MLB strikeout record, Texas Rangers rough him up

New York Yankees right-hander Gerrit Cole set a MLB record Monday night by striking out the side in the first inning at Globe Life Field. Cole recorded his 59th strikeout without a walk when he got Texas Rangers slugger Joey Gallo swinging to end the first inning. He takes the record away from Milwaukee Brewers right-hander Corbin Burnes last week with 58 consecutive strikeouts without a walk. He struck out six before issuing his first walk of the season on Thursday.
MLBCBS Sports

Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Lands on injured list

Stanton was placed on the 10-day injured list with a strained left quadriceps Monday. Stanton's numbers are as strong as ever this season, as he's hitting .282/.347/.534 with nine homers and an incredible 65.9 percent hard-hit rate, but injuries are unfortunately never very far away for the slugger. He missed the entirety of the weekend series against the Orioles and will now be out for at least another week. Whether or not he'll be able to return after a minimum-length stay remains to be seen, though Stanton's health track record doesn't give much cause for optimism. Miguel Andujar could be the primary beneficiary of his absence, as he's started in the outfield in each of the last two games, with Aaron Judge serving as the designated hitter.
MLBBleacher Report

Albert Pujols Thanks Angels Fans, Says He's 'Excited' After Signing Dodgers Contract

As Albert Pujols begins the next chapter of his career with the Los Angeles Dodgers, the veteran slugger discussed his move in a series of tweets Monday:. "First, I would like to thank God for the opportunity he has given me to play this game. While this is not how I thought my time in Anaheim would end, I am truly grateful for the memories and friendships that have been created over the past 10 years. Thank you to my teammates and Angels fans everywhere for your support. You will always hold a special place in my heart. While everyone in the big leagues wants to compete every day, I understand roles do change and that is something I’ve accepted for the past couple of years.
MLBLone Star Ball

Week 7 Recap: Swept for the Week & Yankees Series Preview

Series record: 6-7 The Rangers celebrated getting to .500 by losing five straight on the road. They’re now their season worst six games under .500. So that’s...cool? Not only was the .500 record short lived, they also broke their winning streak of four game series thanks to looking absolutely lost in Houston. They were outscored this week 33-17.