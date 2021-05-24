newsbreak-logo
News: U.S. announces visa restrictions on Ethiopian, Eritrean officials & members of security forces responsible of ongoing crisis in Tigray

By addisstandard
addisstandard.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAddis Abeba, May 24/2021 – U.S. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken, announced visa restrictions for “any current or former” Ethiopian, Eritrean officials “responsible for, or complicit in, undermining resolution of the crisis in Tigray.”. “Despite significant diplomatic engagement, the parties to the conflict in Tigray have taken no meaningful...

addisstandard.com
