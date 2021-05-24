newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Foreign Policy

US imposes restrictions on Ethiopian, Eritrean officials over Tigray crisis

trtworld.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe US government has said it is imposing wide-ranging restrictions on economic and security assistance to Ethiopia over the atrocities in Tigray, as well as visa restrictions barring current or former Ethiopian or Eritrean government officials deemed responsible for the crisis. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the actions by...

www.trtworld.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Visas#War Crimes#Government In Crisis#Humanitarian Assistance#Government Officials#State#Amhara#The European Union#The United Nations#Tplf#Ethiopian Forces#Eritrean Troops#Eritrean Territory#Rising Pressure Ethiopia#Visa Restrictions#Civilians#United States#Human Rights Violations#Undermining Resolution#Hostilities
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Foreign Policy
Country
Ethiopia
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
Worldalbuquerqueexpress.com

US hits Ethiopia with sanctions over Tigray War

The US has imposed "wide-ranging" economic sanctions against Ethiopia. This in an effort to push the African nation to end violence in Tigray that has killed thousands of people and displaced hundreds of thousands more. The US sanctions will mainly affect financing to support Ethiopia's budget, and will include a...
U.S. Politicstheowp.org

U.S. Secretary Of State Pushes Eritrean Pullout From Tigray

On April 26th, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken pressed Ethiopian prime minister Abiy Ahmed to withdraw Eritrean troops from the war-torn Tigray region “immediately, in full, and in a verifiable manner,” according to a statement by U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price. This exhortation comes a month after Abiy admitted that Eritrean soldiers had been fighting alongside pro-government forces in the conflict and announced the Eritrean forces’ agreement to retreat from the region. Despite growing pressure from American and other international bodies, all signs indicate that Abiy and his Eritrean allies have failed to keep their word.
Sex Crimeswibqam.com

Four Ethiopian soldiers convicted of crimes against civilians in Tigray

NAIROBI (Reuters) – Three Ethiopian soldiers have been convicted of rape and one of killing a civilian in Ethiopia’s Tigray region, the government said on Friday, the first public statement that soldiers had been found guilty of crimes against civilians in the conflict. Twenty-eight more soldiers are on trial for...
ChinaBBC

Ethiopia Tigray crisis: Warnings of genocide and famine

The patriarch of Ethiopia's Orthodox Church recently ignited controversy when he said that genocide was being committed in the northern Tigray region. His Holiness Abune Matthias - an ethnic Tigrayan himself - explained that since the outbreak of conflict in November between the Ethiopian military and the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), his "mouth had been sealed, unable to speak from fear".
PoliticsU.S. Department of State

International Day of United Nations Peacekeepers

On May 29, the International Day of UN Peacekeepers, the United States reaffirms its unwavering commitment to UN peacekeeping. We join the international community in honoring those who have served in UN peacekeeping operations since 1948, the more than 4,000 peacekeepers who have died in the line of duty, those who have been injured, and those who continue to risk their lives every day upholding peace. We are heartened to see an increase of women peacekeepers every year; they inspire and support women and girls to be leaders in their communities and agents of change.
Europenysepost.com

G7, European Union condemn Belarus over journalist detention

The call for action against Lukashenko follows the detention of dissident journalist Roman Protasevich on Sunday after his plane was ordered to land in the Belarusian capital of Minsk while it was crossing through the country's airspace. All involved countries should take part in the investigation, namely Ireland, where Ryanair...
U.S. Politicsraventribune.com

Compulsory plane landing: US sanctions against Belarus

Status: 05/29/2021 4:00 p.m. The United States is planning sanctions against Belarus in response to a forced landing of a passenger plane. This includes actions against nine state-owned companies and Lukashenko’s “key figures in the regime.”. The U.S. government will re-impose sanctions on nine state-owned Belarusian companies next week after...
Boats & WatercraftsComicBook

Another Ship Got Stuck In The Suez Canal

The Suez Canal had another ship get stuck in it this week. One of the major moments of 2021 was the Ever Given getting lodged in the waterway and the world’s larger economy basically grinding to a halt. Having a second ship repeat the performance would have been catastrophic for a number of reasons. Futurism reports that Maersk Emerald had some mechanical issues on Friday. When the engines went bad near Ismaila, Egypt, people feared we were in for a repeat. But,it looks like things are unobstructed now. The Maersk Emerald received aid from some towboats and allowed other vessels to navigate the canal without further incident. But, this entire situation draws more attention to how precarious the global supply chain is. Many couldn’t believe the world would screech to a halt because of one ship, but spectators got a front-row seat for that earlier this Spring.
Public HealthThe Verge

We have bigger problems than COVID-19’s origins

As the COVID-19 pandemic scales down in the United States, debates around the origins of the virus — and speculations that it came from a lab in China, not an animal — rumbled back to life. And they’re diverting attention to the wrong places. Focusing on where the virus came from is a distraction from the rest of the urgent work governments and health agencies around the world need to do in order to end this pandemic and prepare for the next one. We don’t need a consensus on the origins of COVID-19 in order to take steps to strengthen global public health.
Foreign PolicyAsbarez News

U.S. Urges Baku to ‘Relocate Forces’ from Armenia Border; Moscow Calls for Diplomacy

France, U.N. express concern over escalation of Armenian border standoff. The United States specifically called on Azerbaijan to reelected its forces to the positions held on May 11, the day before Azerbaijani soldiers breached Armenia’s sovereign borders and advanced into the provinces of Syunik and Gegharkunik, where on Thursday six Armenian soldiers were taken hostage by Azerbaijan just two days after an Armenian soldier was killed by Azerbaijani forces.
Politics24newshd.tv

UNGA President urges Pakistan to work vigorously to raise Kashmir issue in UN

President of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) Volkan Bozkir Thursday said the status of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute must not be changed unless resolved as per the resolutions of UN Security Council, reported 24NewsHD TV Channel. Addressing at a joint media conference with Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi,...
Worldhartfordcitynewstimes.com

Eritreans commit atrocities in Tigray region

Ethiopia’s government admits Eritrean troops are committing atrocities in Tigray. But it says Eritrean forces will withdraw. The Associated Press has heard testimony that Eritreans are deep inside Tigray, striking terror on its people. (May 28) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license...