NBA announces formation of NBA Africa 'worth $1 billion' as league seeks to further global expansion

Ira Winderman: Jimmy Butler on Playoff Jimmy Butler, “I think I’m stupidly locked in.”. This will be Payton’s playoff debut. The 2014 lottery pick has seen dark days in Orlando, Phoenix and New Orleans. And last season, he was a starter for the 21-45 Knicks, who improved only after Payton returned from a hamstring injury that cost David Fizdale his job. “It means a lot,” Payton said of qualifying for the playoffs. “We’ve been through a lot. We work hard, kept chipping at it, kept chipping at it. We’re finally seeing some fruits of our labor. We’re still hungry and feel we have a lot more to do.”