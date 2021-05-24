NBA announces formation of NBA Africa 'worth $1 billion' as league seeks to further global expansion

newsbreak-logo
Cover picture for the articleThe NBA announced Monday that it has formed NBA Africa, which will oversee all league business on the continent, including the Basketball Africa League. At least five former NBA players - Junior Bridgeman, Grant Hill, Joakim Noah, Congo native Dikembe Mutombo and South Sudanese-British ex-pro Luol Deng - are investors in the venture. NBA Commissioner Adam Silver and Deputy Commissioner Mark Tatum will be on the board of directors.

