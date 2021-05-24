newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ohio State

Ohio Vax-a-million: First winners chosen, but we’ll have to wait until Wednesday for reveal

By WLWT Digital Staff
WLWT 5
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCINCINNATI — The first winners have already been chosen. But no one will know who won Ohio's vaccine lottery — not even the winners themselves — until Wednesday evening. Two winners have now been chosen for Ohio's first Vax-a-Million vaccination incentive program: one winner over the age of 18 will receive $1 million, and the other, between the age of 12 and 17, will receive a full ride scholarship to any Ohio university.

www.wlwt.com
View All 2 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
Local
Ohio Government
City
Cincinnati, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Dewine
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohio University#Time#Ohioans#The Ohio Lottery#Vax A Million#Johnson Johnson#Associated Press#Cio#Winners#Chosen#Reveal#Lottery Officials#Ohio Residents#April#March#Drawing#State Officials#Gov Mike Dewine#Children Ages#Verification Purposes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Hobbies
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
Politics
News Break
Lottery
Related
Ohio StateClick2Houston.com

EXPLAINER: How Ohio's Vax-a-Million lottery will work

COLUMBUS, Ohio – With the first drawing for Ohio’s Vax-a-Million lottery system scheduled for May 26, state officials announced a change to the process Monday that will require participants to opt-in. The lottery system unveiled by Republican Gov. Mike DeWine last week will begin next Wednesday and continue for five weeks, offering residents a $1 million prize or a full-ride scholarship to a four-year university in the state.
Ohio StateNorwalk Reflector

For Ohio's unvaccinated, is DeWine's price right?

COLUMBUS — Vaccinated Ohioans, come on down! It's time for you to play Ohio Vax-a-Million!. At 7:29 p.m. on the night of May 26, the first adult $1 million winner will be announced live during the Ohio Lottery's televised broadcast. The name will be picked earlier in the day from...
Ohio StateCleveland News - Fox 8

Ohio vaccine lottery: How you can watch the drawings

(WJW) — Drawings for the Ohio vaccine lottery are beginning soon and you can find out if you’re a winner by watching FOX 8. Starting May 26, the $1 million winners will be revealed every Wednesday night at 7:29 p.m. The drawings will also be held on June 2, June 9, June 16 and June 23. You can watch all of the drawings LIVE on FOX 8.
Ohio StateWHIZ

Ohio Vax-a-Million details announced

COLUMBUS –g, Ohio Department of Health Director Stephanie McCloud and Ohio Lottery Director Pat McDonald Monday morning announced details for Ohio Vax-a-Million, a series of five weekly statewide drawings to increase awareness of the availability and efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines and provide incentives to Ohioans to get a COVID-19 vaccination.
Ohio StateWLWT 5

Is Vax-A-Million initiative behind Ohio's rising vaccine numbers?

COLUMBUS, Ohio — In the nationwide push to get more people vaccinated, Ohio changed the game with the Vax-A-Million initiative. "This past Friday was our highest vaccine administration day in three weeks, since April 23. We had 25,413 shots administered," said ODH Director Stephanie McCloud. In addition to the lottery,...
Ohio Statespectrumnews1.com

Gov. DeWine announces changes to health orders, Ohio Vax-A-Million

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced the Ohio Department of Health will amend its health orders to reflect the latest recommendations by the Center for Disease Control. Most notably, masks will still be recommended in areas with large amounts of people. What You Need To Know. Gov. Mike...
Ohio StateWSYX ABC6

To mask or not to mask? Breaking down Ohio's mask mandate

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The state of Ohio is now following the CDC and lifting its mask mandate for vaccinated people in most indoor places. However, when June 2 comes, all health orders in Ohio will be lifted, meaning wearing a mask will be voluntary, vaccinated or not. Many still don’t know when or where they can ditch their mask.
Ohio StateWSYX ABC6

DeWine clarifies changes made to Ohio's mask mandate

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Governor Mike DeWine is clarifying changes being made to Ohio's mask mandate following his announcement of health orders ending on June 2. The governor said under the new guidelines from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on vaccinated and unvaccinated people, he said businesses and employers may choose to still require customers and employees to wear masks.
Ohio StateCanton Repository

Ohio's unemployment fraud, overpayments tops $2.1 billion

Ohio paid out roughly $2.1 billion in unemployment benefits to fraudsters or people who didn't qualify for the money, state unemployment officials said Monday. In February, Ohio officials estimated $332 million had been paid out in 2020 in fraudulent checks. Since the pandemic began in March 2020 through March 2021,...
Ohio StatePosted by
Portsmouth Daily Times

DeWine amends state health orders

COLUMBUS — After the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced new guidelines for wearing masks, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine released a statement about guidelines and mandates in the state of Ohio. On Friday, DeWine directed the Ohio Department of Health to conform the remaining health orders to CDC guidance...
Ohio Stateaudacy.com

Rent A Floating Tent This Summer In Ohio!

Cleveland Scene Magazine reports you can rent a floating tent in Ohio this summer!. Located just a little over three hours away from Cleveland, Float Troy is bringing back its unique (and slightly daring) way to camp. As you might ascertain from its namesake, the attraction is located in Troy, Ohio, and features a campsite with floating tents on the levy of the Great Miami Riverway.
Ohio Statenorthwestgeorgianews.com

Ohio reports 729 new coronavirus cases: Monday update

May 17—COLUMBUS, Ohio — Just 729 new coronavirus cases were reported between Sunday and Monday, below the 21-day average of 1,234. In all, there have been 1,091,623 total cases since the pandemic entered the state last year, according to the Ohio Department of Health. The number of deaths on Monday...