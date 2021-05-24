Ohio Vax-a-million: First winners chosen, but we’ll have to wait until Wednesday for reveal
CINCINNATI — The first winners have already been chosen. But no one will know who won Ohio's vaccine lottery — not even the winners themselves — until Wednesday evening. Two winners have now been chosen for Ohio's first Vax-a-Million vaccination incentive program: one winner over the age of 18 will receive $1 million, and the other, between the age of 12 and 17, will receive a full ride scholarship to any Ohio university.www.wlwt.com