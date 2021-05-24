Report: Colts Were 'Interested' In Trade For Star Receiver Prior to Draft

Let's start out by saying this: there's less than a 5% chance the Indianapolis Colts and General Manager Chris Ballard pony up the assets to make a move for Atlanta Falcons star receiver Julio Jones.

However, it's worth mentioning that NFL Insider Benjamin Allbright reported Monday morning on Twitter that the Colts were one of three teams that were "interested" in the star receiver ahead of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Though Allbright does not indicate at what point in the build-up to the NFL Draft the Colts were interested in Jones, it's probably safe to assume it was prior to the Colts signing T.Y. Hilton to a one-year deal in late March.

Along with the Colts, Allbright reports that the Baltimore Ravens and Las Vegas Raiders also showed interest in the future Hall of Fame receiver prior to the draft.

Now, after signing tackle Eric Fisher to a $9.4 million deal, and extensions for Quenton Nelson, Braden Smith and Darius Leonard looming, it's unlikely the Colts will be in the market for Jones — that is, unless the Falcons eat a certain portion of Jones' salary and come down from their asking price of multiple high draft picks for the 32-year-old receiver.

The Colts, obviously, likely won't have a first-round draft pick in 2022 thanks to the Carson Wentz trade, so that could keep them out of talks completely, not to mention the lack of cap space now. As of Monday, the Colts have roughly $13 million in cap space, while Jones carries a $15 million cap hit in 2021.

Though the salary cap doesn't really exist, based on everything we've seen from teams manipulating the books to fit guys underneath the cap, it would be very hard for the Colts to fit Jones in this late in the offseason.

While there remains something to be said regarding getting a bonafide star weapon for Wentz's first year in Indianapolis, the Colts appear set offensively when it comes to starters.

Ballard has taken big swings at stars available via trade in the past (see: Buckner, DeForest), but it's hard to see a Jones move coming to fruition with a lack of future picks in Ballard's possession.

Keep an eye on the Jones rumors though. One can never know what tricks Ballard has up his sleeve.

