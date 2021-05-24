Investors Now Have Advantage and Access for Trading Cryptocurrency Futures through PitBase.com

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / May 27, 2021 / As the end of quarter two comes into view, Plethori inches closer to the release of its decentralized Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF) platform. Meanwhile, investors wait with much anticipation for an ease of access never before seen in crypto-land. By contrast, in traditional finance, ETFs have cemented themselves as a certified cornerstone, having captured a staggering $7.7 trillion dollars of the $80 trillion tied up in global trading markets. Even so, it's easy to forget that ETFs are a relatively new financial invention, being created only three decades ago with the rise of Web 1.0. Now, with the emergence of blockchain technology and the birth of what many are calling Web 3.0, Plethori has seized the momentum to bootstrap ETF's natural next leap forward.