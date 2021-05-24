Investors Now Have Advantage and Access for Trading Cryptocurrency Futures through PitBase.com
(MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Pit Base announces the reduction of its minimum account opening balance from $5,000 to $2,000. SACRAMENTO, CALIF., USA, May 24, 2021 / / -- , the deep discount futures and options broker, announced today that it will be lowering the minimum account opening balance for traders from $5,000 to $2,000. Well known in investment circles as a brokerage founded ''for traders by traders,'' Pit Base's goal is to anticipate and fulfill the needs of professional traders with real-time data and seasoned personnel, translating hard work to incredible financial success.menafn.com