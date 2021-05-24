HIP Video Promo presents: Rob Murat faces romantic doubt in new music clip Love Me Love ft. Adina Thembi on Music News

(MENAFN - EIN Presswire) When he receives an ominous alert on his phone, he's driven to distraction – and we''re given a glimpse of the inside of his jealous head. How do you react when your significant other is away on a trip? Do you feel liberated by the distance, or are you anxious and unsettled? Is your desire to know their every move motivated by love, or concern, or simple paranoia? Trust, passion, confusion, romantic destabilization, that unmistakable amalgam of joy and terror that accompanies all lovers who find themselves far from each other: these are the components of Rob Murat's witty, trenchant clip for ''Love Me Love,'' his latest single featuring award winning Ghanaian artist, Adina Thembi. The celebrated actor and R & B singer/songwriter delivers a video that will resonate globally for the jealous and the suspected alike – and like all good suspense stories, it's got a twist ending.