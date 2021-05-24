newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

HIP Video Promo presents: Rob Murat faces romantic doubt in new music clip Love Me Love ft. Adina Thembi on Music News

By Date
MENAFN
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(MENAFN - EIN Presswire) When he receives an ominous alert on his phone, he's driven to distraction – and we''re given a glimpse of the inside of his jealous head. How do you react when your significant other is away on a trip? Do you feel liberated by the distance, or are you anxious and unsettled? Is your desire to know their every move motivated by love, or concern, or simple paranoia? Trust, passion, confusion, romantic destabilization, that unmistakable amalgam of joy and terror that accompanies all lovers who find themselves far from each other: these are the components of Rob Murat's witty, trenchant clip for ''Love Me Love,'' his latest single featuring award winning Ghanaian artist, Adina Thembi. The celebrated actor and R & B singer/songwriter delivers a video that will resonate globally for the jealous and the suspected alike – and like all good suspense stories, it's got a twist ending.

menafn.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Halle Berry
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music News#Me Love#Romantic Love#Beautiful Music#Video Music#Music Video#Music Stars#Hip Video Promo#Menafn#Academy Award#Cbs Tv#New Music#Clip#Guest Stars#Joy#Ghanaian Artist#Grace#Unmistakable Amalgam#Romantic Insecurity#Cell Phone Stalkers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
News Break
Netflix
Related
Musicwrif.com

RiffTV Presents: New Music Breakdown

Check out the latest in new music news from the Rock n Roll Hall of Fame, Mastodon, Slipknot's Clown and Morrisey with Jade on the New Music Breakdown. And The 2021 Rock Hall Inductees Are… (Full Story) Mastodon Release New Song, ‘Forged by Neron,’ off ‘Dark Nights: Death Metal Soundtrack’....
Hip Hopyorkpedia.com

Join the Musical Journey with Poppy Womacc and his Latest Hip Hop Track ‘Aint Me’

The new wave of hip-hop music is being enriched by the musical contributions of Poppy Womacc. The artist has come up with his latest banger ‘Aint Me’ which is creating a storm in the hip hop industry. The rapper has skillfully crafted this single with his brilliant wordplay and eclectic deliverance. Complimented by an unusual musical approach, the banger has become even more unique. The musical arrangement in the track feels hypnotic enough with the hefty bass grooves and beats of digital music. The artist has well utilized the soundscape and meandered through it with his raspy vocal tone. His lyrical flow sounds dynamic as he puts an ample amount of emotions into it.
Musichiphop-n-more.com

New Music: Rob Markman – ‘1680 Freestyle’

And just like that, Rob Markman is back with his second drop of the month titled ‘1680 Freestyle’. The Genius journalist turned rapper has certainly mastered the art of rapping introspective bars over soulful, East Coast sounding instrumentals. He does the job yet again with the new one, where he raps, “On my lunch break in front Hot 9-7 / Ran into ‘Ye at the entrance / This like 2004 I’ll never forget it / Told him press play you won’t ever regret it / I dunno if he ever heard it, or maybe it wasn’t good enough / Maybe I ain’t sing on the hook enough / But I ain’t never trip, I just went back to cookin’ up.”
Musicguitargirlmag.com

Music News

Album Review: Delta Devil Dreams by Eilidh McKellar. Eilidh McKeller, from Edinburgh in Scotland, is already taking the music industry by storm with her smoky rasp and astounding guitar chops. At the age of just 20, she has recently released her debut album Delta Devil Dreams which is produced by Grammy award-winning Guy Eckstine.
Musicdjmag.com

The Prodigy tease new music in studio session clip: Watch

The Prodigy are back in the studio working on new music, and they've shared a short teaser clip of what they're working on. In the video posted to the group's Instagram page, the band's signature rock-influenced riffs can be heard alongside heavy breaks, providing a much-anticipated update on Liam Howlett and Maxim's plans for new music. You can watch the clip below.
Musicflaunt.com

Flaunt Premiere | JADE Presents The "In The Breeze" Music Video

Today, May 21, Jade releases the visual for her first single, and manifesto, “In The Breeze”. Written, performed, and produced by herself, the 22 year old artist aims to start a new chapter in her artistry with it. Due to Covid-19, there were unfortunate delays in the production and release of the video, but as she says, “the show must go on!”
Musicedmsauce.com

Rob Late Debuts on Soave Records with ‘Nothing But Love’ ft. Tianda

Best defined as an honest, simple, yet bold creative, Rob Late makes music for the now. Joining forces with Canadian singer/songwriter Tianda, Rob Late debuts on Soave Records with his electronic/pop crossover hit “Nothing But Love,” out now for your ears to feast upon. Hailing from London, Rob Late cut...
Musicwfpk.org

VIDEO: Bleachers Announce Album with New Music Video

Prolific pop producer Jack Antonoff is back with the announcement of a new release from his solo project Bleachers. The new album, titled Take the Sadness Out of Saturday Night, follows 2017’s Gone Now, and to hold fans over, Bleachers shared the single called “Stop Making This Hurt.”. Antonoff released...
Musictheboar.org

The Music That Made Me: Paramore

Listening to the roaring fire of guitar and drums at the beginning of. track ‘For A Pessimist, I’m Pretty Optimistic’ gives me the kind of transcendent, soaring relief that I can only compare to the grovelling joy of removing a splinter or finding a searing toothache miraculously cured. The opener to Paramore’s magnum opus and my choice for the all-time definitive pop-punk record RIOT!, this track is a musical painkiller. It has a special significance for me, connected eternally to a time and place. First, I need to tell you about the school bus.
Musicdailymusicroll.com

GtbKai drops a magnificent freestyle hip hop music video ‘Beatbox remix’

The upcoming New Jersey-based rapper GtbKai presents his motivating freestyle rapping skills in the latest music video ‘Beatbox remix’ available on his channel. The upcoming hip hop artist GtbKai from New Jersey has opened a new threshold for the rap game with his latest music release ‘Beatbox remix’. The new music video was released on May 22 with a banging hook that reminds of the legendary freestyle pioneered by Tupac. He sets the bars very high with an innovative rap flow that describes the extremities he follows to enjoy his hedonism. In this music video, the legendary singer glides to the latest trends in the music world, impressing the viewers with exhilarating lyrics that illustrate authenticity. He attempted to write a true story that is both insightful and realistic, using the essential hip-hop crunks to make his identity. He loads it with a distinguished and fine mix of rock instruments, classic hip hop rhythms, melody, and rap. He slides with groovy distortions at the hooks to showcase his creative potential.
Musicundertheradarmag.com

Girl Ray Share “Midsommar”-Inspired Video for Hot Chip-Produced New Song “Give Me Your Love”

North London trio Girl Ray have shared a brand new song, the near eight-minute long “Give Me Your Love,” via a video for it. Joe Goddard and Al Doyle from Hot Chip produced the song and it definitely sports a more dance club-ready vibe and a Hot Chip influence. The video is inspired by the film Midsommar (or specifically, it’s described as “a queer Midsommar Night’s Dream”). Watch the Alex Cantouris-directed video below.
Musicwcsx.com

Video: New Music from Night Ranger

Night Ranger has announced the release of their 13th album, ATBPO. The record is due August 6th, but we have the first single for you! The Album “ATBPO” stands for “And the Band Plays On”. The new album is a tribute to making music during the COVID-19 era. The new...
Hip Hopyourdigitalwall.com

Upcoming Artist Fettigang Shawdy’s Music Video ‘Money Keep Calling’ Presents A Compelling Course of Hip Hop

Music artist Fettigang Shawdy presents his creative potential with the release of his music video, ‘Money Keep Calling’, a captivating tune comprising hip hop flavors. Hip hop and rap artist Fettigang Shawdy is riding high in creative accomplishment with the verses of his newly released music video, ‘Money Keep Calling’. The video carries a homegrown, independent flavor which makes it more authentic in my taste. Hip hop, rap and traces of R&B find ample use in the production arrangement. The lyrical velocity is also to die for as the artist throws rap verses to make the track brim with an identity of its own. The artist from Sylvester, Georgia expresses his musical might through a song that is opening the gates to many opportunities in his career.
Musicguitargirlmag.com

Music Premiere: Hodaya Singer’s new single “Me Myself & I”

Singer-songwriter Hodaya Singer is releasing her first single “Me Myself & I“ from her forthcoming album with the same name, and we are pleased to premiere the new single. This song was produced by Gemini Muziq and the vocal was produced by Rob Kleiner (Sia, Labrinth, CeeLo, Andra Day, Foxy, and many more).
Musicdailymusicroll.com

American rapper Jack Diamond’s latest music video ‘Free Love’ breaks the monotony of contemporary hip-hop

Gifted rapper Jack Diamond and fellow artist YFN Lucci weave an incredible rhythmic pattern that is amplified by their reverberated rapping in the MV, ‘Free Love’. Hip hop is the ultimate way of self-expression. Seasoned rapper from Florida, Jack Diamond brings his raw emotions in the form of eloquent lyrical ballads in his soundscape. He has recently released a dynamic single, ‘Free Love’ that presents his true rhyming dexterity and songwriting skills. He is accompanied by fellow Florida musician YFN Lucci who has further enriched the track with his one-of-a-kind rap techniques. The verses by both the artists intermingled with each other in perfect harmony, creating an ambiance of absolute acoustic satisfaction.
Musicmetalinsider.net

The Devil Wears Prada share preview clip of “Forlorn” music video

The Devil Wears Prada have shared a preview clip of their new music video “Forlorn” that will be premiering Friday May 21st. The song will be featured on their upcoming EP, ZII, which is a follow up to their 2010 EP, Zombie. The new EP is also scheduled to drop on May 21st via Solid State Records.