ATF Medical Taps Reneé Espiritu as Manager of Catastrophic Care
(MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Renee Espiritu joins ATF Medical as Manager of Catastrophic Care. ''Reneé streamlines the process of acquiring all the specialized medical equipment and home modifications that a complex case needs,'' explained Rick Wyche, ATF Medical's Director of Business Development. ''Adjusters and case managers don''t need to coordinate several suppliers. Reneé has the depth of experience and contacts to serve as their single point of contact.''menafn.com