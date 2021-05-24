newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

Simple water-management solutions can improve a hotels sustainability within months, says Dake Rechsand

By Date
MENAFN
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(MENAFN - EIN Presswire) The announcement follows a mandate for all hotels to comply with the requirements announced by Dubai Tourism's Sustainability Board, by July 1, 2021. ''The per capita water use in the UAE is already three times higher than the global average,'' said Chandra Dake, CEO and Founder of Dake Rechsand. ''The hospitality industry accounts for disproportionately high water usage – from laundering to landscaping. Additionally, since much of the UAE's water supply is produced through desalination, involving unsustainable use of fossil fuels, it has embodied carbon at every stage, from procurement, to transportation, to end use,'' he added.

menafn.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Desalination#Water Recycling#Water Scarcity#Produced Water#Surface Water#Sustainable Products#Sustainable Farming#Sustainable Growth#Global Food Supply#Water Supply#Menafn#Uae#Ider#Chemical#Ein Presswire#Hotels#Recycling Water#Irrigation#Desert Farming#Procurement
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Economy
Country
India
News Break
Industry
News Break
Landscaping
Country
United Arab Emirates
Country
China
Related
Iowa StateSFGate

IA focuses on sustainable solutions during July's Smart Irrigation Month

FAIRFAX, Va. (PRWEB) May 27, 2021. The Irrigation Association is excited to announce that July 2021 has once again been designated as Smart Irrigation Month. This month-long initiative is an opportunity for the irrigation industry to promote the importance and value of smart irrigation practices. The irrigation industry — both landscape and agriculture — has had its share of challenges in the last year. Through strength and resiliency, the industry was able to find solutions to weather and overcome these obstacles and emerge as stronger than before.
BusinessVirginia Business

Transurban hires sustainability manager

Vincent Guimont-Hebert will work to advance company's net-zero carbon goals. Transurban has hired Vincent Guimont-Hebert as sustainability manager for the Australian toll road operator and developer’s North American operations, which are headquartered in Tysons. In the newly created position, Guimont-Hebert will ensure sustainability investments are part of current and upcoming...
Industryfoundationfar.org

Systems Thinking for Sustainable Manure Management

Systems Thinking for Sustainable Manure Management. Sustainability is a popular buzzword these days, but what does it really mean to be sustainable? That often depends on who you ask, particularly when it comes to the food animal industry. A livestock producer might think of maintaining economic viability in their farming operation, while their downwind neighbor may feel it is more about having fresh air to breathe and clean water to drink. Meanwhile, animal protein consumers generally focus on price, although their perceptions of quality or animal welfare could also impact purchasing choices. We can think of sustainability as a three-legged table where one leg represents the economy, one leg represents the environment and one leg represents society. If any of these legs fails – or alternatively, outsizes the others – the table falls over, unable to sustain its balance.
Industryfoodindustryexecutive.com

Ecolab Launches Digital Solution for Food and Beverage Production that Optimizes Water Usage and Reduces Operating Costs

Ecolab’s new service, Water Flow Intelligence, uses IoT and predictive analytics to improve sustainability, ensure product quality, minimize water risk and optimize its use. Ecolab Inc., the global leader in water, hygiene and infection prevention solutions and services, launched Water Flow Intelligence, a digital service that provides industry with real-time visibility of water usage at the enterprise, site and asset levels.
Industryhospitalitynet.org

The solutions nature provides: how can hotels contribute and benefit?

Willy Legrand, Professor of Hospitality Management at the IU International University of Applied Sciences, Germany. The solutions nature provides: how can hotels contribute and benefit?. Nature and its ecosystem services are at the center of the hospitality business proposition: from food and beverage offers to guests' enjoyment of natural landscape...
Environmentkathmandupost.com

Seeking solutions from within

Nature is an essential part of our identity and life. The best examples of harmonious and beneficial co-existence with nature come from places where nature is valued and respected as an essential part of people’s identity and life. Sacred valleys in the Himalaya, called beyul, have special significance in Tibetan Buddhism. Local Buddhist communities believe that the physical and spiritual worlds overlap in beyul, which is why they have been preserving environments in such valleys for centuries. Similarly, the indigenous Gond people from central India hold an intimate relationship with nature, believing that spirits preside in nature’s different forms. They preserve patches of forests—designated as sacred groves—with deep spiritual fervour. Today, these lands are among the last remaining patches of forests left unspoiled in the region.
Agriculturepassengerterminaltoday.com

Canadian partnership targets airport sustainability improvements

Edmonton International Airport (EIA) and Air Canada are to sign a new partnership which aims to reduce carbon emissions and advance sustainability in the aviation sector. The organizations will work together to test emerging green technologies at EIA’s Airport City Sustainability Campus, an ecosystem created to foster environmental innovation. The partnership will focus on initiatives that will promote a cleaner environment and includes the following areas of research:
IndustryTravelPulse

Dubai Tourism Mandates Hotels Commit To Sustainability

Dubai’s Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing (Dubai Tourism) has mandated that all hotels join Dubai Sustainable Tourism’s (DST) Sustainability for Hotel Establishments by July 1, 2021, in an effort to help Dubai become an even better world leader in sustainable tourism. The initiative began in 2019 when DST and...
Industrycannabisindustryjournal.com

CBD Blending, Transportation & Supply – How Sustainable Manufacturing Can Improve Your Cost-Efficiency at all Stages

Environmentally conscious manufacturing has never been more important; for the survival of both the planet and your business. The internet makes CBD product comparisons quick and efficient, so consumers can interrogate every aspect of your product and processes before deciding to make a purchase. Sustainability credentials are now a primary decision making factor for your customers.
Public Healthhospitalitynet.org

Covid-19 Management in Hotels

With the uncertainties brought in by the pandemic, travel has been on a decline, but experts say that the pent-up demand would slowly unravel and soon the hospitality industry will see a surge in business. But, before things can take-off, there are certain crucial factors that need a hotelier’s attention, as they are on every traveler’s mind. Guest interaction is adduced as the most common concern travelers have as safety and security in hotels has become extremely important, given the havoc that the pandemic has played.
Politicscities-today.com

To address water management challenges, these cities use nature-based-solutions

Article contributed by the International Association of Horticultural Producers (AIPH) Cities that integrate nature-based-solutions for water management co-deliver many features for a future green city. The International Association of Horticultural Producers (AIPH), in collaboration with London Livery Company, the Worshipful Company of Gardeners, presented ‘Nature-based solutions for water management in cities’ as the second climate action topic in its series of City of London Green City Briefings.
Businesschemengonline.com

Eastman to expand capacity for cellulosic filaments at Barcelona site

To serve rapidly growing customer demand, global specialty materials provider Eastman Chemical Co. (Kingsport, Tenn.) is increasing its capacity to produce Naia filament yarn at its Barcelona, S.L., site by 30% by mid-2021 and more than 50% by the end of 2022. “The growing importance of sustainability and circularity as...
Industrygeospatialworld.net

Trimble introduces vegetation management solution for improving electric utility infrastructure resilience

Trimble has announced a new solution that helps utilities better manage the risk posed by vegetation-related outages—Trimble® Vegetation Manager. The modular software provides an end-to-end solution for driving down utility vegetation management operating expenses and improving safety, regulatory compliance, performance and reliability of electric transmission and distribution infrastructure. According to...
Politicsaginfo.net

Climate Impact on Water Management

With California Ag Today, I’m Tim Hammerich. Unfortunately, California has had a lot of experience in dealing with drought. While that is not new to the state, what has changed are temperatures, which has a big impact on how we manage our water resources. Dr. Safeeq Khan is a water and watershed sciences extension specialist with the University of California Ag and Natural Resources.
Energy Industryenergycentral.com

CCC Partners with Fusion Fuel to Develop Green Hydrogen Demonstrator Plant in the Middle East

Consolidated Contractors Company (CCC) has partnered with Fusion Fuel, a green hydrogen technology company, to develop green hydrogen plants in the Middle East. ATHENS, GREECE, May 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Consolidated Contractors Company (CCC) has partnered with Fusion Fuel Green PLC, a green hydrogen technology company, to develop green hydrogen plants in the Middle East.
Environmentpharmaceutical-technology.com

EcoLine Ensures the Most Sustainable Packaging Solution

With EcoLine, Gerresheimer demonstrates criteria in the development and production of its well-known plastic container series for solid and liquid medications which play an important role in designing sustainable packaging solutions and thus contribute to greater environmental compatibility. “You can’t recycle a classic x-large blister pack. But more and more...
EconomyCoinDesk

Can Bitcoin Go Green? The Role of Supply Chains in Sustainable Development, Solutions to Advance Global Equity

In this second part of two special editions of "Money Reimagined" focused on ESG, CoinDesk's Michael Casey and World Economic Forum's Sheila Warren talk to thought leaders and industry experts about bitcoin's carbon footprint, solutions for sustainable development, and technology to advance global equity and help the poor. Special guests include Emerge's Founder and CEO Lucia Gallardo and UWINCorp Founder and CEO Julius Akinyemi.
Gardeningupr.org

Is Artificial Grass The Solution For Water Preservation?

Keeping your lawn green while conserving water during a drought may seem difficult. In some areas of the United States, people are turning to artificial grasses to save water. Joining me today is Kelly Kopp, a USU Turfgrass Specialist to talk about artificial grasses. Kailey Foster: So, is artificial turf...
Energy Industrysolarindustrymag.com

CIT Group Provides Financial Services to Big River Solar Project

CIT Group Inc., a financial holding company, says its Power and Energy business served as coordinating lead arranger for approximately $200 million in financing for the 149 MW Big River solar power project in White County, Ill. The project sponsor is D. E. Shaw Renewable Investments (DESRI), a provider of...
AgricultureUN News Centre

New paths to sustainably manage forests and oceans

An estimated 1.6 billion people, or 25 per cent of the global population, rely on forests for their subsistence needs, livelihoods, employment and income. In addition, more than 3 billion people rely on marine and coastal biodiversity to make a living. Two new reports issued by the UN in April...