Simple water-management solutions can improve a hotels sustainability within months, says Dake Rechsand
(MENAFN - EIN Presswire) The announcement follows a mandate for all hotels to comply with the requirements announced by Dubai Tourism's Sustainability Board, by July 1, 2021. ''The per capita water use in the UAE is already three times higher than the global average,'' said Chandra Dake, CEO and Founder of Dake Rechsand. ''The hospitality industry accounts for disproportionately high water usage – from laundering to landscaping. Additionally, since much of the UAE's water supply is produced through desalination, involving unsustainable use of fossil fuels, it has embodied carbon at every stage, from procurement, to transportation, to end use,'' he added.menafn.com