Shaanxi Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism''s Overseas English Social Media Official Account Launches Offline Activity Meet Your Shaanxi Dream, Traveling in Shaanxi
(MENAFN - PR Newswire) Foreign friends taking photos with popular warriors in golden armor at the city wall of Xi''an. The photography team, composed of the overseas online celebrities, will interact with the artists at the Datang Everbright City, learn to make dumplings at the famous Defachang restaurant, ride bikes on the city wall, learn to perform the shadow puppet show at the Former Residence of Gao Yuesong, watch performances at the Huaqing Palace and the Tang Paradise and learn to make Terracotta Warriors. Photos, texts and videos about their fun experience will be released on Chinese and foreign media accounts such as Visit Shaanxi.menafn.com