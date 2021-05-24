newsbreak-logo
RTV Silicone Rubber Market 2021 Emerging Industries, Share, Remarkable Developments, Business Strategies, Demand, Regional Growth and Key Players Analysis with Global Future Prospects 2025

MENAFN
 3 days ago

(MENAFN - America News Hour)A report on RTV Silicone Rubber Market has recently been added into the repository of RTV Silicone Rubber Market research reports of Kenneth Research. The report, which is calculated for the forecast period 2021-2025, provides an in-depth analysis on the opportunities, latest trends, challenges and the growth drivers that are associated with the growth of the RTV Silicone Rubber Market. The is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of XX.X% during the forecast period and further attain a revenue of USD XXX by the end of 20XX. The RTV Silicone Rubber Market is thriving on account of the growing need for chemicals that are less toxic, backed by the stringent government regulations to regulate chemical pollution. It is estimated that more than 3 million tons of toxic chemicals have been released by industries till date in the year 2021. On the other hand, it is estimated that every second, around 300kgs of toxic chemicals are released into water, land and air by the industrial facilities. Further, the RTV Silicone Rubber Market is projected to grow on account of the growing trade in chemicals worldwide. The European Union recorded to be the largest exporter of chemical products around the globe in the year 2019. The region was also the second largest importer of chemical products after the United States in the same year. The exports of chemicals in Europe, according to the statistics by Eurostat, grew from USD 323.49 billion in 2010 to USD 504.83 billion in 2020. Moreover, the imports of chemicals in the region grew from USD 205.64 billion in 2010 to USD 285.91 billion in 2020..

