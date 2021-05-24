newsbreak-logo
A Tech Coaches Guide to Staying Relevant at the End of the School Year

By Jeffrey Bradbury
teachercast.net
 3 days ago

In this episode of "Ask the Tech Coach," Jeff and Susan welcome our guests Adam Juarez, Katherine Goyette, Dr. Dan Kreiness, and Rebecca Reynolds who all work as tech coaches, writers, etc. We discuss how your role as a tech coach can evolve as the school year comes to a close. What can you do to keep yourself relevant and meaningful to teachers as you end the year?

