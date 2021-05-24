Appointments to Wilkes library committee approved
The Wilkes County commissioners unanimously approved appointments to a Wilkes County library research committee during their May 18 meeting. Named to the committee were Crystal Blackburn, librarian at East Wilkes High School; Joe Noble, retired English teacher at North Wilkes High School; Susan Blackburn, retired director for pre-k and elementary education in the Wilkes schools and now working for Samaritan's Purse; Deborah Britton, retired chairman of basic skills/transitions at Wilkes Community College and a library volunteer; Heather Tedder, Wilkes native and French teacher at Watauga High School; Tracy Romans, Ronda town clerk; and Arnold Lakey, retired from Lowe's Companies Inc., former county commissioner and active in many nonprofit efforts in Wilkes.