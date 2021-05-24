Appointments to Wilkes library committee approved

The Wilkes County commissioners agreed to give all Wilkes Sheriff’s Office employees a 5% pay raise during a work session on the fiscal 2021-22 budget on April 12. They upped funding to amounts requested for two homeless shelters that serve Wilkes residents. The Catherine Barber Homeless Shelter in North Wilkesboro sought $10,000 and Hospitality House of Northwest North Carolina in Boone requested $6,500. The draft budget has $8,600 for the Barber Shelter and $4,275 for Hospitality House. That what they got in 2021-22, when funds for all nonprofits were cut by 14% from the prior year.