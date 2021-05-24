SempreMilan Podcast: Episode 153 – We. Are. Back.

It’s the middle of the month, so you know what that means: time for more “One Piece Club,” our ongoing catch-up of “One Piece!” Or, well, it would be, but with Zach out on paternity leave Emily and Walt doing a special episode to discuss the One Piece film Strong World. Technically not a manga, and not even based on an arc in the manga, but who cares! We talk both the good (the very good character and monster designs) and the bad (Toei’s seeming disregard for the visual quality of their most prestigious properties) of this perfectly cromulent animated action flick. Zach will be back with us next month to talk chapters 525-550, covering the entire Impel Down arc and beginning the momentous Marineford arc. If you want to tweet through it with us, be sure to use the #OnePieceClub hashtag! Meanwhile, Emily and Walt will be back in a couple weeks to talk about May 2021’s Shonen Jump offerings.