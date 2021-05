Pomp and circumstance return to the University of Virginia this weekend, when the Class of 2021 will be celebrated over three days in five separate, historic ceremonies. To comply with state guidance on the size of gatherings due to the pandemic, members of the Class of 2021 will participate in one of five separate ceremonies. Students, faculty members and guests who have been fully vaccinated do not need to wear masks, thanks to new guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.