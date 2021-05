Another Mother’s Day has arrived, which means big names in Hollywood giving sweet shoutouts to their mamas and baby mamas. Marvel star and family man Chris Hemsworth is among the celebrities paying tribute to all the moms out there today, as he did so with a beautiful photo of his wife and the mother to his three children, Elsa Pataky. The star of the upcoming Thor: Love and Thunder is celebrating the holiday dedicated to mothers by showing us he isn’t the only superhero in his family, as the sweet photo of Pataky sure shows off her superpowers.