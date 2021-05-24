Texas House approves name, image and likeness bill for college athletes by overwhelming margin

ANNAPOLIS, MD (AP) – Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan has signed legislation to enable college athletes to earn money from endorsements. The Jordan McNair Safe and Fair Play Act is named after the former University of Maryland offensive lineman who died in 2018 after suffering from heat stroke at a team workout. In addition to allowing college athletes to earn money from use of their name, likeness, and image, it requires athletic departments to implement guidelines to prevent, assess, and treat serious sports-related conditions. More than a dozen states have approved similar laws.