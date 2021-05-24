Texas House approves name, image and likeness bill for college athletes by overwhelming margin

Austin (AP) – Texas lawmakers have approved letting college athletes earn money with endorsements and sponsorship deals that have been previously banned. Friday’s Senate vote sends the measure to Gov. Greg Abbott to consider signing into law. Several states have already approved measures allowing allow athletes to earn money off their name, image and likeness. The Texas version would take effect July 1. Congress is also considering federal measures, and the NCAA is considering whether to change its bylaws. The NCAA has warned that a patchwork of state laws would create confusion and competitive inequity.