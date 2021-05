The rapid spread of a coronavirus variant first detected in India has lead to rising concerns that the next phase of lockdown easing may be delayed.Boris Johnson has identified 21 June as the date from which England could enjoy the full relaxation of restrictions – a move that would see all legal limits on social contact removed and businesses such as nightclubs opening.However, there are increasing concerns that the variant first detected in India could put a spanner in the works after confirmed cases in the UK rose by more than 160 per cent over the last week.There have been 3,424 confirmed...