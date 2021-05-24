newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Gov. Cuomo Defends Getting Advice from Brother: Lots Of Journalists Give Me Help and Advice

By Caleb Howe
mediaite.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt a Monday presser, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo was asked about his brother CNN anchor Chris Cuomo participating in strategy calls and offering advice on handling various allegations and scandals while reporting on related topics for the cable news outlet, and offered a strange defense. “I had conversations with...

www.mediaite.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Cuomo
Person
Andrew Cuomo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Journalists#Thoughts#Cnn News#The New York Post#Offering Advice#Governor#Journalistic Insight#Sexual Harassment#Conference Calls#Strategy Calls#Cable News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Public HealthNew York Post

Health Dept. doc who gave COVID tests to Cuomo family leaves state employment

The state Health Department employee who helped administer COVID-19 tests to Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s relatives during the pandemic has left state employment, officials said. Dr. Eleanor Adams — a public health physician and special advisor to the DOH’s embattled Commissioner Howard Zucker — reportedly secured and gave coronavirus tests to Cuomo’s family members, including the governor’s younger brother, CNN anchor Chris Cuomo.
PoliticsThe Hill

Cuomo defends himself, pushes back amid harassment probe

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) defended himself on Thursday and pushed back on reporters as he faces an investigation into allegations of sexual harassment and inappropriate behavior in the workplace. During a COVID-19 briefing, Cuomo was asked about his recent remarks on the state attorney general's probe into the...
PoliticsPosted by
Fox News

Brian Stelter boasts about CNN's coverage of Cuomo despite network's history of skipping, downplaying scandals

CNN's leftwing media guru Brian Stelter made the bold argument that his network's coverage of Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is something to be proud of. Speaking at PolitiFact's "virtual festival of fact-checking" on Monday, Stelter was asked about how networks like CNN can improve on being "objective" and seek a "balance in fairness" in its coverage.
TV & VideosKEDM

Controversy Continues To Dog CNN's Chris Cuomo

CNN host Chris Cuomo admitted to advising his brother, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, on public messaging regarding sexual harassment allegations. But CNN decided against disciplining their primetime star. Here & Now‘s Robin Young discusses the ongoing fallout with NPR media correspondent David Folkenflik. This article was originally published on...
Politicsprimetimer.com

CNN president Jeff Zucker giving Chris Cuomo no punishment was a classic move: To capitalize on some behind-the-scenes drama by turning it into programming

Zucker's decision to have Cuomo apologize on-air for giving advice to his brother, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, instead of punishing him "tracked with CNN’s by now well-established policy of how to deal with the roiling, inherent conflict of the Cuomo brother dynamic — essentially by embracing it," explain The Washington Post's Sarah Ellison and Jeremy Barr. Cuomo, as they point out, leads CNN's No. 1 show. In fact, Cuomo Prime Time attracted more viewers in the coveted 25-to-54 demographic for the first three months of the year. Ellison and Barr report that Cuomo spent a day last week workshopping his apology, going through nearly 10 drafts before landing on a statement that cast himself as “family first, job second.” "The apology appeased some at CNN, who considered it heartfelt and unusual, given Cuomo’s typically aggressive style," report Ellison and Barr. "For others, 'it was a band-aid on a bullet hole,” as one on-air CNN personality called it.'" Meanwhile, during Tuesday's CNN town hall meeting, Zucker defended his decision not to suspend Cuomo. “I didn’t think taking him off the air for a week or two made any sense,” Zucker said. “It was more important to be honest and transparent. I’m not surprised Chris had conversations with his brother. Who wouldn’t? Where he screwed up was doing that in the presence of his brothers’ aides.” ALSO: The only reason Cuomo may be off the hook is because CNN is just as responsible for his infractions as he is.
Politicsbarrettsportsmedia.com

Andrew Cuomo Defends his Brother for Advisory Role

CNN anchor Chris Cuomo dealt with criticism for his unprofessionalism as he consulted his brother New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) on how to address the sexual harassment accusations. During a press conference with the media, the governor admitted that his brother provided advice regarding the allegations he’s facing. However,...
Entertainmentbarrettsportsmedia.com

CNN President Admits Cuomo Judgement Lacking

The cloud of criticism regarding CNN’s Chris Cuomo’s decision to advise his brother, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D), who is in the middle of a series of sexual harassment allegations against him, continues to hang over the network. In an interview with The Wall Street Journal, CNN President Jeff...