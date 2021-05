Respawn Entertainment has released a new update for Apex Legends. This one is fairly small in the grand scheme of things, offering just two changes to the game's Arenas Mode. The mode's map rotation has now been updated to include Thermal Station, which is taking the place of Artillery. In addition to this map change, players can now obtain Treasure Packs in Arenas. According to Respawn, another map rotation will arrive in two weeks, but no details have been offered regarding the next change. Hopefully this pair of updates will prove enjoyable for Apex Legends fans in the long run!