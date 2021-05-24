newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rock Music

Megadeth Is 'Officially Parting Ways' With Bassist David Ellefson After Reports of Leaked Graphic Videos

By Anna Chan
Billboard
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMegadeth and bassist David Ellefson are going their separate ways. Frontman Dave Mustane explained the decision in a statement posted to the band's Twitter and Instagram accounts on Monday (May 24). "We are informing our fans that David Ellefson is no longer playing with Megadeth and that we are officially...

www.billboard.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Ellefson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bassist#New Music#World Music#Frontman Dave Mustane#Co Headliners Lamb#Videos#February#Brand#Ill Intention
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Rock Music
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Music
News Break
Instagram
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
Noisecreep

Megadeth’s David Ellefson Deletes His Twitter Account Amid Controversy

It appears Megadeth’s David Ellefson has deleted his Twitter account after last week giving a statement denying allegations of grooming an underage girl online. Earlier this month, several interactions seemingly made between the Megadeth bassist and a woman via text and video call, including compromising images of Ellefson, leaked on social media. A person had come forward on Instagram detailing those exchanges, but the original messages have since been removed. In his May 10 statement, the musician admitted his involvement in "private and personal conversations" that had been made public but maintained they were "adult interactions that were taken out of context."
MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

JAMES LOMENZO: How I Landed MEGADETH Gig

In a recent interview with the "Nothing Shocking" podcast, acclaimed bassist James LoMenzo was asked how he landed the gig with MEGADETH a decade and a half ago. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I just finished playing with BLACK LABEL SOCIETY. And I was kind of — how can I say this delicately? — healing; I was sitting at home healing. So there I was in my backyard. And the cell phone rings, and it's a friend of mine who used to, at the time, work for ESP Guitars as a representative. And he was just a friend of mine, 'cause I met him years earlier; he used to represent one of the other manufacturer companies that I was involved with. And he calls up and he goes, 'J.Lo, you looking for a gig?' And I said, 'Not really. I'm kind of taking a minute here.' And he goes, 'Well, I hope you can turn this down.' And I said, 'All right. What do you got?' And he goes, 'It's one of the big metal bands.' And so I'm sitting there and I go, 'Well, it's not METALLICA, 'cause they just got Robert Trujillo.' 'Well, I can't tell you.' So I was, like, 'You can't tell me? What am I auditioning for? What am I doing?' And he goes, 'Look, just together your heaviest stuff — like, fast, heavy stuff — and send it to me, and I'll send it.' And I said, 'It must be MEGADETH, right?' And he goes, 'I can't tell you.' I said, 'All right, so you want me to get together my heavy stuff and you're gonna send it to Dave Mustaine, right?' He goes, 'Stop.' I didn't have very much. So I gave him a couple of songs I thought were pretty good. And I got a call a couple of days [later], and it was Dave on the phone. And he [said], 'I'd love to get together and meet you. Bring your bass down and we'll listen to you.'
Rock Musicbravewords.com

MEGADETH Bassist DAVID ELLEFSON And SONS OF APOLLO Vocalist JEFF SCOTT SOTO Talk Cover Of RIOT Classic "Swords & Tequila" - "Let's Tease Them With Something They're Familiar With" (Video)

On Episode 38 of the Metal From The Inside Podcast, bassist David Ellefson (Megadeth) returns. This time, he is joined by renowned hard rock and heavy metal vocalist Jeff Scott Soto (ex-Yngwie Malmsteen, TSO, Sons Of Apollo) to discuss the duo's brand new project:, Ellefson-Soto. Last month, the pair released...
Iowa StateStereogum

Slipknot’s Knotfest Iowa 2021 Has Faith No More, Megadeth, Gojira, More

For nearly a decade, metal institution Slipknot has been taking its day-long Knotfest extravaganza to countries around the world. Now that live music is coming back, Slipknot have big plans for the whole Knotfest thing. They’ve already announced a Knotfest cruise in August with bands like Anthrax, Behemoth, Ho99o9, and Higher Power. There are plans for festivals in the UK and Japan. And now the band has announced plans for a big return to their Iowa homestate with another Knotfest in September.
Musicloudersound.com

Megadeth’s David Ellefson denies online ‘grooming’ accusations

Megadeth bassist David Ellefson has strongly denied accusations that he ‘groomed’ a fan after “personal conversations and interactions” were leaked online over the weekend. The bassist responded to the allegations after graphic texts and video footage were shared on Twitter. While Ellefson admitted on Instagram that “private, adult interactions” took...
Musicmetalinjection

HELLYEAH Is On Hiatus, According to Drummer

Hellyeah has unsurprisingly entered a hiatus now that vocalist Chad Gray has reunited with his Mudvayne members. When asked in an interview with The New York Hardcore Chronicles Live! if Hellyeah is still a functioning band, drummer Roy Mayorga said no. "Not right now, 'cause Chad is on his way...
MusicPosted by
94.5 KATS

Metallica Wrote at Least 10 New Songs While Under Quarantine

Metallica's James Hetfield last month revealed that the band composed 10 or more new songs while all four members were isolated from each other at the start of the coronavirus pandemic. The rocker made the revelation during a chat with The Fierce Life, a podcast from gun maker Fierce Firearms...
Musicmetalinjection

METAL INJECTION LIVECAST #621 – Funeral Couch with special guest Aaron Beam (RED FANG)

We're excited to be talking to Red Fang frontman Aaron Beam on the show. He talks about the band's new album, Arrows, which is out June 4th. Plus we talk about Aaron's love of spreadsheets, his cooking hobby, what he was doing for the last year or so, and some fun behind the scenes stories on Red Fang's music videos. Elsewhere on the show, we discuss David Ellefson's controversial dismissal from Megadeth and who could possibly replace him. We talk about the Billboard Music Awards and we end the show learning of a new venture from Gene Simmons of KISS.
MusicantiMUSIC

Megadeth Fire David Ellefson Amid Allegations

Megadeth announced on Monday (May 24th) that they have officially parted ways with cofounding member David Ellefson following the leak of sexual conversations with an unnamed woman. When the leaked surfaces there were allegations that the woman may be underage and Ellefson was "grooming" her, but the bassist released a...
Musicguitar.com

Megadeth comment on bassist David Ellefson’s grooming allegations: “There are aspects of David’s private life that he has kept to himself”

Megadeth have issued a statement in response to the recent allegations that have been made against bassist David Ellefson, who has been accused of grooming an underage fan. “We are aware of the recent statements regarding David Ellefson, and are watching developments closely,” the band wrote on social media. “As it relates to creativity and business, we are all familiar with one another. However there are clearly aspects of David’s private life that he has kept to himself.
Musicnextmosh.com

Amon Amarth drop re-recorded version of “Masters of War”

In celebration of the 20th anniversary of their third full-length studio album titled ‘The Crusher,’ Swedish melodic death metal giants Amon Amarth have released a new re-recorded version of their hit track “Masters of War” — check out the fresh tune below in official visualizer / lyric video form. The...
Rock Musicmetalinsider.net

Headbangers Brawl: Who will replace David Ellefson on upcoming Megadeth tour?

Yesterday (24th), Dave Mustaine announced David Ellefson is no longer with Megadeth due to the controversy surrounding the bassist on the leaked videos and message exchanges between him and a woman other than his wife. With the group planning to embark on one of the biggest summer tours since before the COVID-19 pandemic, this leads to the ultimate question: who will be Ellefson’s replacement?
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

DEE SNIDER: 'Leave A Scar' Album Details Revealed; 'I Gotta Rock (Again)' Music Video Available

In 2018, legendary TWISTED SISTER vocalist and pop culture pillar Dee Snider turned the heavy music world on its axis with his transformative album, "For The Love Of Metal". Produced by HATEBREED frontman Jamey Jasta, the album re-cemented Dee's undeniable prowess with its modernized mastery and take-no-prisoners attitude. Three years later, with one of the most collectively tumultuous times society has ever experienced behind him, Snider triumphantly returns with his fifth full-length album, "Leave A Scar", due out July 30 via Napalm Records.