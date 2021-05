While iOS 14.5 was a substantial update, it so far looks like iOS 14.6 will be a lot smaller – but that doesn’t mean it won’t be worth grabbing when it’s available. The iOS 14.6 update is available in beta now, so we have an idea at some of the features and improvements it will bring, but more are likely to be revealed in subsequent betas. Below, we’ll talk you through features that have been revealed so far, along with likely ones that haven’t yet made an appearance in the betas.