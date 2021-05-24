newsbreak-logo
Dryland crop technology to rescue drought-hit crop-livestock farmers in Zimbabwe

cgiar.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleClimate change-induced droughts in Zimbabwe over the last two decades has hit resource-poor farmers the most. Many watched their valuable livestock die during the dry season due to fodder shortages and their inability to buy expensive commercial feed. The impact of drought on livelihoods is undeniable, but the problem was exacerbated by massive knowledge gaps. A ‘needs assessment’ project survey found that 90% of farmers had no knowledge on fodder production and preservation technologies and there was an urgent need to build capacity to prevent the crisis from deepening.

