Move over porridge: Oat milk is whipping up an international frenzy and Canada is lapping it up

By Jake Edmiston
wiartonecho.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWallace Espresso’s weekly order of oat milk is starting to rival what it receives in cow’s milk. The small chain of coffee shops in downtown Toronto brings in as many as 21 cases — 252 litres — of oat milk per week. That’s far more than any other milk substitute and about half the company’s weekly supply of whole milk.

www.wiartonecho.com
Person
Oprah Winfrey
#Oat Milk#Dairy Milk#Milk Substitute#Cow Milk#Food Drink#Soy Milk#Food Grains#Iced Coffee#Coffee Shops#Euromonitor International#Oatly Group Ab#Prairies#Porridge#Oat Flat Whites#Oat Cappuccinos#Growing Almonds#Nuts#Vegan#Hemp#Foam
