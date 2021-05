The NFL offseason is in full swing, and with the 2021 NFL Draft over and free agency coming to a close, all of the hay is in the barn. Jamal Adams– and Khalil Mack-like trades aside, every team is what it is at this point, with only marquee injuries having much of an effect on the upcoming season moving forward. As such, it’s high time to start talking about some of the decisions that teams have made and how they’ve set themselves up for the short term and the long term.