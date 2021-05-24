Netflix’s Fear Street Horror Trilogy Releasing Every Week For Three Weeks in July
Netflix is trying something very different in July by adding three horror movies to the service a week after the other. While this may seem a little strange at first, the three movies are actually part of a three-part trilogy based on the popular R.L Stine classic Fear Street. It all sounds rather chilling and according to the teaser trailer, viewers are teleported across different eras as the three movies piece together one story spanning three hundred years.www.glitched.online