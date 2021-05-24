newsbreak-logo
Netflix’s Fear Street Horror Trilogy Releasing Every Week For Three Weeks in July

glitched.online
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNetflix is trying something very different in July by adding three horror movies to the service a week after the other. While this may seem a little strange at first, the three movies are actually part of a three-part trilogy based on the popular R.L Stine classic Fear Street. It all sounds rather chilling and according to the teaser trailer, viewers are teleported across different eras as the three movies piece together one story spanning three hundred years.

MoviesCollider

First 'Fear Street' Image Teases a Trilogy of Frights

Fans of author R.L. Stine are in for a treat with a new movie trilogy based on the Fear Street series of the same name, and now, Netflix has released a new teaser image. The films will each explore three different time periods — 1966, 1978 and 1994 — with three different casts but still retaining the horror fun that Stine's work is known for.
Movies411mania.com

Netflix Releases First 15 Minutes of Army of the Dead Online

Netflix has put the first 15 minutes of Army of the Dead online ahead of its release in theaters tomorrow. The streaming service streamed the first portion of the movie, which you can check out below for the next 27 hours as of this writing. (In other words, it will no longer be available to watch as of 10 PM ET/7 PM PT on May 14th.)
TV & Videosimdb.com

Netflix Is Bringing Your Favorite Horror Book Series to Life

It will be a summer of scares for Netflix subscribers. On Wednesday, May 19, the streaming service dropped a new teaser for their upcoming horror trilogy, Fear Street. The new movies, which are based on R.L. Stine's popular teenage horror novels, will debut on Netflix this July. As the first look below noted, the Fear Street trilogy will include "three movies, three weeks, one killer story." Specifically, the films will unpack the terrifying activities that plagued a small town in 1994, 1978 and 1666. Netflix revealed in a description, "In 1994, a group of teenagers discovers that the terrifying events that have haunted their town for generations ​may all be connected — and that...
TV & Videosmyimperfectlife.com

The creepiest scary movies on Netflix that'll make you jump

Be warned: this list will likely force you to sleep with the lights on. A marathon of scary movies on Netflix is guaranteed to send a shiver down your spine and elicit a scream or two. If you're down for a bit of a fright on movie night, we've rounded...
Moviesscreenanarchy.com

FEAR STREET Teaser: Trilogy Comes to Frightening Life This Summer

If, like me, you were a big fan of Leigh Janiak's amazing feature debut Honeymoon - about a man who watched his new wife slowly become a monster - then you've also been eagerly anticipating her follow-up. And while she's dabbled a bit in television, she's returning to cinema (proverbially at least) with not one, not two, but three feature films.
TV ShowsPosted by
The Independent

Netflix: New releases this week in May – complete list

If you’re looking for a comprehensive list of everything coming to Netflix this week, look no further. Over the course of the next seven days, the streaming service is bringing subscribers a selection of new titles, including a high-profile film, true-crime documentaries and a new-look version of Master of None led by Lena Waithe.Find everything you’ll be able to add to your watchlist, should you so wish, below.Find a full list of every movie and TV show being taken down this week hereOriginal TitlesMovies18 MaySardar Ka Grandson21 MayArmy of the DeadTV19 MayWho Killed Sara? season two20 MaySpecial season two21 MayJurassic World Camp...
TV ShowsT3.com

Netflix plots to scare Disney Plus to death with Fear Street movie trilogy event

I've written about how Disney Plus is dominating the streaming industry right now in part due to its consistent supply of event television, movie and show releases. Just look at the water-cooler megahit that was WandaVision, for example, or the release of the musical Hamilton, or movie launch exclusives like Frozen 2 and Raya and the Last Dragon as evidence of this. These have been event releases that have got people talking and stretched culturally outside of the current Disney Plus subscriber base.
TV & VideosGizmodo

Netflix's Fear Street Trailer Promises a Gruesome Summer Movie Experience

For people who grew up loving R.L. Stine’s Goosebumps books, the author’s Fear Street series was an excellent way of transitioning to darker, more terrifying stories about teenagers dealing with rather Goosebumps-like, but markedly more dangerous situations in the fictional town of Shadyside. In the wake of the Goosebumps movies’...
TV & VideosPosted by
107.3 KFFM

R.L. Stine’s ‘Fear Street’ Becomes R-Rated Netflix Movies With First Teaser

R.L. Stine’s Fear Street book series is getting a unique adaptation on Netflix. Instead of a single film, Netflix made three set in three totally different time periods with three totally different casts, and they’re releasing all of them over a span of three weeks this summer. And while Stine is known as the master of kid-friendly horror, these adaptations are decidedly not for kids.
Moviesnileswestnews.org

Netflix releases a new mystery film: The Woman in the Window

The new mystery and drama film “The Woman in the Window” was released on May 14. It was originally a novel written by A.J Finn, but it was transformed into a movie by director Joe Wright. The movie displays many plot twists and even leaves the audience with an eerie and chilling sensation.
TV & Videosspoilertv.com

Fear Street - A Film Trilogy Event - Official Netflix Teaser Trailer

Three Movies. Three Weeks. One Killer Story. In 1994, a group of teenagers discovers that the terrifying events that have haunted their town for generations ​may all be connected — and that they may be the next targets. Based on R.L. Stine’s best selling horror series, the trilogy follows the nightmare through Shadyside’s sinister history.
TV & VideosPopSugar

Netflix's R.L. Stine Fear Street Trilogy Is Like Stranger Things With an R-Rated Twist

Prepare to projectile launch your microwaved popcorn across the living room because Netflix is sending an entire '80s-inspired slasher film trilogy straight to your TV screen. Just in time for a summer horror movie marathon, the streaming platform recently announced a three-part movie series adaptation of R.L. Stine's Fear Street saga. Unlike the Goosebumps books we grew up reading under the covers, the chilling films will be rated R, which means there's no limit to the spook-factor, and the trailer alone is already giving us the chills.
MoviesFANGORIA

We've Got A Poster, Teaser And Details For The (Rated R?!) FEAR STREET Trilogy

We've anxiously been awaiting details on Leigh Janiak's Fear Street Netflix trilogy – and now we've got 'em. First up, and this is bonkers but excellent news: the trilogy will be rated R, which is pretty surprising considering the source material! The first film (Fear Street Part One: 1994) hits the streamer on Friday, July 2. A week later, on July 9, we get Part Two: 1978. And the trilogy wraps up on Friday, July 16 with Part Three: 1666. Let's dive STRAIGHT into the origins of the Shadyside witch, y'all!
TV & Videosbleedingcool.com

Fear Street Teaser: R.L. Stine Adapt Ready to Haunt Netflix This July

If Netflix has its way, the month of July is one that will be filled with fear- Fear Street, to be precise. On Wednesday, the streaming service revealed that its' Leigh Janiak-directed adaptation of famed author R. L. Stine's popular book series will premiere on July 2 with the first of three weekly films serving as the episode-chapters in the story of a group of teens looking to find the truth behind their darkness within their town. With the tagline "Three Movies. Three Weeks. One Killer Story," the first week of July sees "Fear Street Part One: 1994" take the stage. Following that, "Fear Street Part Two: 1978" hits the streamer on July 9; with "Fear Street Part Three: 1666" wrapping up the trilogy on July 16. Now, fans of Stine's novels are being given a chance to check out how it's looking with a new teaser, along with a new preview image and overview for the first chapter, "Fear Street Part One: 1994":
MoviesFirst Showing

Niamh Algar is a Film Censor in First Trailer for British Horror 'Censor'

"You'd be surprised what the human brain can edit out when it can't handle the truth…" Magnet Pictures has debuted the first full trailer for the British horror film Censor, marking the feature directorial debut of editor / filmmaker Prano Bailey-Bond. This initially premiered at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival earlier this year, earning mixed reviews - Zofia wrote a positive review of it for the site. After viewing a strangely familiar "video nasty" for her job, Enid, a meticulous film censor, sets out to solve the past mystery of her sister's disappearance, embarking on a quest that dissolves the line between fiction and reality. It's set back in a different time in the UK when horrible horror films were edited by censors, and the plot is about one censor who gets sucked into the videos' darkness. Niamh Algar stars as Enid, joined by Michael Smiley, Nicholas Burns, Vincent Franklin, Sophia La Porta, Adrian Schiller, and Clare Holman. I'm not the biggest fan of the film, but this sneaky poster & trailer make me want to give it another look. See below.
TV & VideosComicBook

Here's Everything Coming to Netflix This Week (Week of May 16)

While it's a lighter week for Netflix releases, the streaming giant is releasing one of the biggest movies it has for the year. On Friday, Zack Snyder's Army of the Dead hits Netflix after a brief run in theaters this weekend. Featuring the likes of Dave Bautista, Ella Purnell, Theo Rossi, and Tig Notaro amongst others, the film follows a bank heist set during the zombie apocalypse.
TV & VideosThrillist

The Unsettling Ending of Netflix's 'Things Heard & Seen,' Explained

How the brutal final scene figures into the rest of the movie. This post contains spoilers for the end of Netflix's Things Heard & Seen, starring Amanda Seyfried and Tom Norton. There's a painting that pops up throughout the unnerving Netflix original thriller Things Heard & Seen. It's George Inness'...
Moviessportsgrindentertainment.com

OTT Releases of the Week: Tom Ellis’ Lucifer Season 5 Part 2 on Netflix, Emma Stone’s Cruella on Disney+ Hotstar, Sidharth Shukla’s Broken But Beautiful Season 3 on ALTBalaji and More

We look for exciting content on the OTT platforms every week, so that we can chill and binge-watch what we like. In the last week of May 2021, there are many intriguing series and movies releasing on Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, ZEE5 and ALTBalaji. Talking about the biggest release of the week, it would be Lucifer Season 5 Part 2, which is all set to stream on Netflix from May 28. Created by Tom Kapinos, in the first part of Season 5 we saw God is gracing the Earth. Now, the follow-up of Lucifer‘s Season 5 will feature the story arc between God and his sons. The supernatural-fantasy series stars Tom Ellis, Lauren German, DB Woodside, Lesley-Ann Brandt, Rachael Harris among others. Lucifer Season 5 Part 2 Trailer: God Retires And The Devil Becomes The God, Mayhem Guaranteed (Watch Video).