GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - While vaccines have been at the forefront when it comes to fighting COVID-19, health care professionals say we can’t forget about testing. “It’s almost painful to go back to early on in the pandemic where we didn’t have enough testing,” said Dr. Jeff Pothof, UW Health’s Chief Quality Officer and Emergency Medicine Physician. “Testing was measured in days, not hours or minutes, we didn’t have enough.”