Lufax To Repurchase Shares Worth $300M; Street Sees 31.1% Upside

By Kailas Salunkhe
smarteranalyst.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChinese personal financial services platform Lufax Holding (LU) has announced a $300 million stock buyback program to repurchase its American Depository Shares (ADSs) over the next six months. Lufax plans to make the repurchases from its current cash on hand and may enact the transactions via the open market, private...

