NIO Renews Key Joint Manufacturing Agreements; Street Sees 76.3% Upside

By Kailas Salunkhe
smarteranalyst.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChinese smart electric vehicles maker NIO Inc. (NIO) has renewed its manufacturing agreements with Jianghuai Automobile Group (JAC) and Jianglai Advanced Manufacturing Technology (Jianglai) for the joint manufacture of NIO vehicles and associated fee arrangements. JAC, a state-owned vehicle manufacturer, presently manufactures NIO vehicles at its Hefei JAC-NIO plant, which...

