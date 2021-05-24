COVID-19 Changed Fashion Shows But the Runway Will Survive

When Giorgio Armani decided to disinvite the guests to his womenswear show back on 23 February 2020, as a Covid precaution, there were plenty of people in Milan who thought he was being overcautious. Some even scoffed. As we all now know, however, the designer was instead demonstrating that his foresight is not limited to fashion – and in doing so acted as the canary in the coal mine for the entire industry. That Armani show was the very first Covid-enforced digital presentation of many, many, many others that have followed in the 452 (plus) days since. During that time much has changed, but one thing noted in that review remains as true as ever: “Digital media has become a key transmitter of fashion, but nothing really compares to being there.”