COVID-19 Changed Fashion Shows But the Runway Will Survive
Australian Fashion Week is touting itself as one of the first live fashion shows since the COVID-19 pandemic began. The runway shows, which are slated to start on May 31, will feature established names like Romance Was Born and Zimmermann, as well as emerging-stage designers. The foray back into physical shows after a year of lockdowns and pandemic-related restrictions follows from a decades-long routine that has seen journalists, editors, buyers, celebrities and taste-makers descend twice a year on Paris, New York, London and Milan to attend the seasonal fashion weeks, where global and emerging designers present new collections by way of runway shows. Tokyo, Shanghai, Seoul and Moscow have since joined these four global fashion centers, along with Australian cities.www.thefashionlaw.com