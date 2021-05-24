WATCH: Gorgeous Berkshire Mama Bear and Adorable Cub Captured on Video

Similar to the tick population, the bear population appears to be ramping up in the Berkshires and residents are capturing much of their activity on video. We shared a video last week from New Marlborough with three bears coming up to a resident's porch only to be "wooshed" away. If you missed it, checkout the video by going here. Then we found another video that we shared where a mama and her cub were minding their own business, just roaming around. That particular video was quite adorable. You can view that video by going here.