WATCH: Gorgeous Berkshire Mama Bear and Adorable Cub Captured on Video

By Jesse Stewart
Live 95.9
Live 95.9
 4 days ago
There have been plenty of bear sightings lately. That's to be expected this time of year. Usually, we're talking about bears approaching homes or ripping through trash, destroying bird feeders and so on. Now, we're taking a little break from that. In the following video (which you can view below) which was posted by a member of The Berkshires Facebook group, we see a heart melting vision of a big, beautiful mama bear with her cub roaming around minding their own business without a care in the world.

Live 95.9

Live 95.9

Pittsfield, MA
Live 95.9 plays the best hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Berkshires. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

