Burlington, IA

John Richard Jones

By Meleiah Gonzalez, 's archive
Radio Keokuk
 5 days ago

John Richard Jones, 39, of Burlington, passed away on Tuesday, May 18, 2021, at Great River Medical Center in Burlington, Iowa. Arrangements are pending.

