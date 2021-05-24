Mary Lucena (Long) Derks, 94, of Carthage, passed away at 10:25 PM Friday evening, May 21, 2021, at the Silver Maple Care Center in Carthage. Mary was born the only child of Reuben Ray and Vera Claudine (Simmons) Long in Hancock Township, Hancock County, Illinois. After graduating from the three-year High School in Burnside she was a Senior graduate of Carthage High School in 1944. She was united in marriage to Lawrence Lee Derks, Sr. on April 28th, 1944, in Hamilton, Illinois by the Reverend H.C. Reichel. She and Lawrence moved to the Derks family farm in 1946 after Lawrence was Honorably Discharged from the U.S. Army Air Corps.