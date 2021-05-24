Biden to Break Campaign Promise to Relieve Student Debt

“Relieve student debt, help the economy” that eliminating $50,000 of a person’s student loan debt would benefit the community and nation and that our leaders have a “responsibility” to pursue such a policy. A little reflection is warranted. First, you made a promise as a borrower to repay what you took. You lived on the money, used it to finance your wonderful education and felt it was the right decision at the time. Now you evidently believe you should not honor your promise, that other working community members such as me, my working adult children, my parents and your neighbors should pay off the money you borrowed and promised to pay back. Second, I have listened to hundreds of “student loan borrowers” give “debt-free screams” on the Dave Ramsey Show over the past 12 years, living on a budget, being intentional and making sacrifices for a short period (usually one to four years). It makes you realize that almost anyone can achieve their debt-free dream if they are willing to sacrifice to make it happen.