Presidential Election

Biden to Break Campaign Promise to Relieve Student Debt

bootsandsabers.com
 5 days ago

Good. We should not be using taxpayer money to just waive away debt. They borrowed it. They need to pay it back. I’m with President Biden on this one. Biden is due to announce his latest budget at the end of next week, and claims he has grown suspicious of wiping out the loans.

EducationPosted by
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Paying student debt is an obligation

“Relieve student debt, help the economy” that eliminating $50,000 of a person’s student loan debt would benefit the community and nation and that our leaders have a “responsibility” to pursue such a policy. A little reflection is warranted. First, you made a promise as a borrower to repay what you took. You lived on the money, used it to finance your wonderful education and felt it was the right decision at the time. Now you evidently believe you should not honor your promise, that other working community members such as me, my working adult children, my parents and your neighbors should pay off the money you borrowed and promised to pay back. Second, I have listened to hundreds of “student loan borrowers” give “debt-free screams” on the Dave Ramsey Show over the past 12 years, living on a budget, being intentional and making sacrifices for a short period (usually one to four years). It makes you realize that almost anyone can achieve their debt-free dream if they are willing to sacrifice to make it happen.
Emerald Isle, NCcarolinacoastonline.com

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: And Joe Biden promised us transparency

During the 2020 campaign and subsequent to his election as our President, Joe Biden promised his administration would offer transparency to the citizens of this country. Just after four months of his presidency, I can surely say that I am rather perplexed regarding his administration’s transparency on some of the issues encountered to date.
CollegesThe Chronicle of Higher Education

Education Dept. Will Use Lengthy Process to Restore Student-Debt Accountability

The gainful-employment regulation, which seeks to hold colleges accountable for their students’ earnings compared with their students’ loan debt, will go through the federal rule-making process, again, more than a decade after it was first proposed. Under President Donald J. Trump, the education secretary, Betsy DeVos, repealed the regulation —...
Collegesharvardpolitics.com

The Policy Trap: Federal Student Aid and the Student Debt Crisis

Every year, millions of high school graduates make the momentous decision to enroll in college. Drawn by universities’ advertised prospects of financial and career success, these students enter university with visions of possibility and opportunity—and for some, even socioeconomic mobility. Over the past few decades however, the scintillating image of possibility afforded by college education has been marred by the growing student debt crisis, where millions of students are saddled with trillions of dollars in student loan debt, sometimes to the extent of long-term financial devastation. How then did higher education become so expensive, and moreover, financially ruinous?
Milwaukee, WISFGate

Wisconsin Black students struggle with student loan debt

When Clint Myrick graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee in 2010, he left with two consequential pieces of paper: a diploma for a bachelor’s degree in music education — and an eye-popping student loan bill. The Milwaukee native was one of the first in his family to attend college, and...
CollegesPosted by
Fox 32 Chicago

Biden downplays student loan forgiveness in new report — what to do with your college debt now

Student loan debt was a prominent topic during the 2020 presidential election, and many borrowers looked to then-candidate Joe Biden in hopes of forgiveness measures. While President Biden campaigned on solving the college debt crisis, in a Thursday interview with The New York Times, Biden suggested that he doesn't wholly agree with the idea of federal student loan forgiveness.
Presidential ElectionHickory Daily Record

Column: Biden's reelection campaign

President Joe Biden is on primetime television almost every day. He looks into the camera directly, seriously, and calmly explaining the country’s challenges and possible solutions. He has a near monopoly on network news coverage and the non-Fox cable news/opinion channels. The free news coverage is priceless. Ask former President...
CollegesWaynesboro Record-Herald

Op-Ed: Racing against student debt

Pennsylvania has been subsidizing the racehorse industry since 2004 to the tune of $230 million a year. The funding come from taxes on the revenue of casino slot machines. Yes, horseracing has not been flourishing in the commonwealth, but should taxpayers be subsidizing a sector that is largely run by millionaires? Why not use some of those tax proceeds to relieve the financial burden on low- and middle-class students enrolled in the 14 universities that make up the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education (PASSHE)?
Educationnaked capitalism

Michael Hudson: Why Biden Won’t Cancel Student Debt

Yves here. We’ve never put much stock in the Democratic party hype about occasionally wanting to do Nice Things for people generally. If they were into that sort of thing, they would not have fought Sanders’ presidential runs tooth and nail. It’s long been clear that if Biden were to...
Personal Financeelpasoinc.com

What would it take to solve the student debt crisis?

The possibility of federal student loan forgiveness grabs all the headlines. But experts say no single policy — not even wiping the slate clean for millions of borrowers — solves the root causes of the nation’s $1.74 trillion student loan debt crisis. That debt has been fueled by decades of...
Personal Financemoney.com

Americans Are Divided About Forgiving Student Loans. These Borrowers Are No Different

Every once in a while, I think about how my life could have been different if I’d made slightly different decisions. A born and bred New Yorker, I stayed in the city for college, but moved to Berlin immediately after and became a freelance journalist. Many things made my transatlantic move and relatively risky career path possible, but one specific jumps out: I went to college for free, so I didn’t have any student debt.
ImmigrationPolitiFact

Biden Promise Tracker

Democrats in Congress introduced an immigration bill that would help President Joe Biden deliver on his promise to invest $4 billion in Central America to mitigate the factors pushing people to migrate to the United States. The U.S. Citizenship Act of 2021 seeks a total of $4 billion for fiscal...
CollegesNBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Student Debt Rises as the Future of Loan Forgiveness Remains Uncertain

The price of college is going up. The average tuition and fees increased 1.1% for public colleges and 2.1% for private institutions. This year’s incoming freshman class can expect to borrow more than $38,000 to help cover the cost of a bachelor’s degree, according to a new report. Because of...
Labor Issuesinsidernj.com

It’s Time to Cancel Student Loan Debt for Millions of Americans

With the conclusions of Teacher Appreciation and National Nurses Weeks this month, it’s important to understand the significance of the celebration of those who work in our schools. When students, parents, administrators, community members and elected leaders say “thanks,” it’s more than just an acknowledgment for their work in the moment. For our educators, it’s an expression of gratitude for their willingness to embrace a profession that continuously faces complex challenges, every day of every year.