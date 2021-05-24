newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chicago, IL

Mag Mile robber busted after she shares victim’s pix of the attacker — and admits it’s her, prosecutors say

By CWBChicago
cwbchicago.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMany crime victims post pictures and videos online of people who victimized them, hoping the images will help identify the perpetrators. But it’s not every day that someone shares a victim’s post and admits that they’re the criminal who’s being sought. That’s exactly what Patrice Lindsey did, prosecutors said as they charged her with beating and robbing a Northwestern Memorial Hospital employee on the Mag Mile.

cwbchicago.com
View All 64 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
State
Michigan State
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
City
Cicero, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cicero
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pix#Robber#Chicago Police#Police Detectives#Jail#Criminal Court#Bond Court#Attempted Robbery#Judge Charles Beach#Felony Counts#Walking#Pictures#Home#Hearing#Videos#Battery#Assistant State#Ontario
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
Cook County, ILblockclubchicago.org

11-Year-Old Accused With Two Others Of Carjacking Man In Uptown, Authorities Say

UPTOWN — An 11-year-old boy is one of three people accused of carjacking a man in Uptown Saturday afternoon, police and prosecutors said. The 11-year-old is facing felony charges in juvenile court following the weekend attack in the 600 block of West Buena Avenue. John Daniels, 19, of the 6800 block of South Dorchester Avenue, was also charged and ordered held without bail in Cook County court Monday.
Chicago, ILNY Daily News

Man with ‘F--k You’ forehead tattoo in court ... again

An Illinois man with a tattoo reading “F--k you” found himself in court again Monday, according to the Smoking Gun, which identified the suspect as 45-year-old Angel Schettini. Schettini was reportedly slated to appear before a judge in the Chicago suburb of Wheaton on burglary charges. The crime site found...
Chicago, ILPosted by
Chicago Sun-Times

Man killed in Marynook crash: police

A man was killed and another injured in a crash early Sunday in Marynook on the South Side. About 12:35 a.m., an 18-year-old man was driving a Chevy Cruz south on Dorchester Avenue when he was struck by a Lexus sedan traveling east at the intersection of 83rd Street, Chicago police said.
Freeport, ILWIFR

Freeport man injured after gang-related shooting near S. Chicago Avenue

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - A Freeport man was injured after a shooting in the city Sunday night. On May 16 at approximately 9:18 p.m., Freeport police officers were sent to the area of S. Chicago Avenue and Iroquois Street for a shots fired call. During the investigation, officers learned that a 22-year-old man had been taken to Freeport Memorial Hospital to be treated for a non-life threatening gunshot wound, according to Freeport police.
Chicago, ILABC7 Chicago

Driver killed in Marynook car crash, ejected from vehicle: police

CHICAGO -- A man was killed and another injured in a crash early Sunday in Marynook on the South Side. About 12:35 a.m., an 18-year-old man was driving a Chevy Cruz south on Dorchester Avenue when he was struck by a Lexus sedan traveling east at the intersection of 83rd Street, Chicago police said.
Chicago, ILwindycityevents.com

Man killed in East Garfield Park shooting

A man was shot dead May 17, 2021, in the 300 block of North California Avenue. | Sun-Times file. The 42-year-old was outside about 3:05 p.m. in the 300 block of North California Avenue when someone fired shots at him from a vehicle, Chicago police said. A man was fatally...
Chicago, ILPosted by
NBC Chicago

Motorcyclist Dies in Fulton River District Crash

A man riding a motorcycle was killed in a crash Friday in the Fulton River District. A 38-year-old man was driving a Jeep Grand Cherokee about 9 p.m. in the 900 block of West Grand Avenue when he crossed the center line and collided with a man driving a 2007 Suzuki, Chicago police said.
Chicago, ILChicago Sun-Times

1 killed, 1 critically wounded in Belmont Cragin shooting: police

One man was killed and another injured in a shooting Friday night in Belmont Cragin on the Northwest Side. About 11:50 p.m., officers heard several shots fired and saw an 18-year-old man running with a rifle in the 6200 block of West Diversey Avenue, Chicago police said. Officers placed him...
Chicago, ILNBC Chicago

5 shot, 1 fatally, at Party in Gresham

One person was killed and four others wounded in a shooting early Saturday at a party in Gresham on the South Side. Several people were at a gathering in the 7800 block of South Loomis Boulevard when a gunman opened fire shortly after 3 a.m., according to Chicago police. A...
Chicago, ILChicago Sun-Times

Man fatally shot in Woodlawn

A man was killed in a shooting Saturday in Woodlawn on the South Side, police said. About 2:45 p.m., he was in the 1300 block of East Marquette Road when someone opened fire, striking him multiple times, Chicago police said. The 21-year-old was taken to the University of Chicago Medical...
Chicago, ILPosted by
Chicago Sun-Times

1 killed, 1 critically injured in crash on Lake Shore Drive near Douglas: police

A person was killed, and another person was critically injured, in a crash Sunday night on Lake Shore Drive near Douglas on the South Side. About 7:30 p.m., a man was speeding in a vehicle southbound on Lake Shore Drive with another male passenger, when he lost control of the vehicle in the 3500 block of South Lake Shore Drive, and struck a tree, Chicago police said. The force from the crash caused the car to catch fire.