Mag Mile robber busted after she shares victim’s pix of the attacker — and admits it’s her, prosecutors say
Many crime victims post pictures and videos online of people who victimized them, hoping the images will help identify the perpetrators. But it’s not every day that someone shares a victim’s post and admits that they’re the criminal who’s being sought. That’s exactly what Patrice Lindsey did, prosecutors said as they charged her with beating and robbing a Northwestern Memorial Hospital employee on the Mag Mile.cwbchicago.com