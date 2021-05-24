newsbreak-logo
Politics

Republicans Accuse Pritzker Of Skirting Constitution With Prisoner Board Appointments

By WMAY Newsroom
wmay.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRepublicans say Governor JB Pritzker is using procedural tricks to avoid oversight and scrutiny of his picks for an important state board. At issue are Pritzker’s picks for the Prisoner Review Board, which makes decisions on whether convicted felons will be allowed to be released from prison on parole. Appointees to the board must be confirmed by the state Senate within 60 session days of their appointment. But the GOP says with the deadline approaching back in March, Pritzker withdrew the names of four appointees… and then reappointed them, starting a new 60-day clock.

